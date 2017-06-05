We’re liveblogging Apple’s WWDC 2017 keynote

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference kicks off today (June 5) in San Jose, California.

While Apple is known for its splashy events, this year’s confab for developers is especially noteworthy because of the iPhone’s 10th anniversary. With analysts forecasting 2017 as a product “supercycle” for the tech giant, customers are expecting more of an overhaul than mere tweaks to the iPhone. Apple is also likely to unveil a new Siri-enabled speaker, refreshes for its MacBooks and MacBook Pros, and a new model of iPad Pro.

Quartz’s Mike Murphy will be covering the event on the ground and liveblogging the highlights from the keynote speech (see below, no need to refresh). In the meantime, catch up on what Apple is expected to reveal today.