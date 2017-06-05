How to watch James Comey’s June 8 testimony to the Senate on Russia

On Thursday, June 8, former FBI director James Comey will testify before the US Senate intelligence committee to answer questions about Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

The White House said today (June 5) it would not try to block Comey from testifying before the Senate panel, as some reports had suggested, and the hearing is expected to go forward as planned.

How to watch the hearing online and on broadcast TV

Comey’s testimony is scheduled to begin at 10am eastern time and will be streamed online by PBS NewsHour (you can also watch PBS’s stream here, on the player above) and C-SPAN.

CBS said it will air the hearing as a special report, co-anchored by CBS This Morning’s Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, and Charlie Rose.

What you should know before the hearing gets underway

Comey was abruptly fired from his position as FBI director on May 9. He learned of his dismissal from cable news reports while attending an FBI event.

Later, he was given an official dismissal letter from Trump, that said, in part: “While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.”

The president later told NBC’s Lester Holt in an interview that he considered “this Russia thing” before firing Comey.

A bombshell report published the following week in the New York Times alleged that Trump had asked Comey to stop an FBI investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn. The White House has vigorously denied this account.

According to the Times report, Comey kept detailed records of his conversations with Trump, and in one memo recalled the president saying, of the investigation into Flynn: “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

