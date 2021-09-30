Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates. That has big implications for the economy.

What to watch for China’s new data rules for the automotive sector take effect Friday, part of a sweeping new data security architecture the government is building out that will involve specialized rules for other industries, too. The new rules will restrict the type of data that can be gathered by smart cars and how long it can be held, and are likely to present companies with new compliance challenges: The rules define “important” data, which includes data about people and traffic in military areas, charging networks, and traffic volumes. These will have greater protections, and security assessment will be required for any data to be transferred overseas.

In general, data collected should be processed inside the vehicle.

Car makers, suppliers, and processors will have to submit annual reports on their data practices.

China’s power crunch For many residents in northeastern China, the power cuts of the past week have felt like a return to the 1980s, when China had acute power shortages due to the stunning pace of its economic growth. In addition to residential use, the shortages are affecting businesses and factories, including suppliers to global tech giants such as Apple and Tesla. How did we get here? 1️⃣ Higher demand, higher coal prices, and climate goals put pressure on localities to curb energy use. 2️⃣ Some factories began shutting down temporarily to conserve electricity as early as May, but by late September, some cities were starting residential outages. 3️⃣ Beijing decided Wednesday to put some measures in place to ease the strain and prepare for winter, which is most definitely coming.

Chipping away at our electronics Chances are, you didn't think about semiconductors much until you started feeling the squeeze of a shortage. But that's what happens when more and more electronics demand not just chips but lower-priced chips, and the tech industry relies mostly on just one company to make them. And that company has gotten really, really good at it. This week's The Company email supplies you with everything you need to know about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC), though it won't, sadly, supply you with a PlayStation 5.

Markets haiku: Bed Bath & Beyond investors take a bath Image copyright: Reuters/Carlo Allegri Bed Bath & Beyond

Blamed its bleak quarter on things

Blamed its bleak quarter on things

Beyond its control Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond closed down more than 20% on Thursday after the company reported a significant drop in quarterly sales, which it blamed on supply chain disruptions, inflation, and customers' worries about in-person shopping during the pandemic.

Surprising discoveries Kanye’s $90 Gap hoodie already costs 10 times the list price on Depop. $899.99 is kind of a lot for a pretty ordinary sweatshirt. Scientists created images of mummies’ faces using their DNA. The technology is more often used to solve modern-day cold cases. A stash of pre-Revolution French coins sold for more than €1 million ($1.2 million). Workers discovered the gold pieces inside the walls of a house undergoing renovation. Researchers think they figured out what produces identical twins. All twins have the same markers on their DNA. Beethoven’s 10th symphony was finished using AI. It debuts on Oct. 9, for better or for worse.