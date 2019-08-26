How to keep up with China’s engagement in Africa

China’s meteoric rise in Africa has raised a drumbeat of alarm and curiosity from across the world. Over the past two decades, there have been emerging trends and data, new policy shifts, questions about what African countries should do, and if China and the West can compete—or cooperate—in Africa. Below are some of the books, people, and institutions that can give you an in-depth insight into how China is changing Africa as much as Africa is changing China.

Quartz

We regularly publish stories about China’s growing role in Africa.