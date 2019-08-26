The myths—and realities—behind China’s lending practices in Africa

On Dec. 13, 2018, US national security advisor John Bolton got on a podium at the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation in Washington DC to outline the Trump administration’s new engagement policy in Africa.

It was a strategy pronged on praising American generosity, criticizing the performance of United Nations peacekeeping missions, and at its crux, aimed at countering China’s expanding financial and political influence in Africa.

Bolton said Beijing used “predatory” and “corrupt” lending and investment practices to hold African states captive to its wishes and demands. To illustrate this “disturbing” effect, he singled out Zambia, saying it owed China between $6 billion and $10 billion, and added, “China is now poised to take over Zambia’s national power and utility company in order to collect on Zambia’s financial obligations.”