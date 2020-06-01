Skip to navigationSkip to content
Musonda Kabwe for Quartz
STATE OF PLAY

The future of business in Africa in a post-coronavirus world

Yinka Adegoke
Member exclusive by Yinka Adegoke for Africa after Covid-19

In a video interview recorded in the early weeks of the coronavirus outbreak, philanthropist Melinda Gates voiced what many with an interest in Africa were thinking.

“When I saw what China had to do to isolate an enormous part of their population, my first thought was: Africa. How in the world are they going to do deal with this?”

Gates’ concerns were broadly justified. The fear, particularly widespread in the public health and development NGO circles, was that the continent’s fragile health systems would be easily overwhelmed if the pandemic took hold in a few large countries.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Start free trial
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to Africa after Covid-19

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Start free trial
Log in