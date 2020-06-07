Skip to navigationSkip to content
Pedestrians pass by a construction site of Lagos Rail Mass Transit system in Lagos in 2013.
Reuters/Joe Penney
Terms under construction.
PLOT DEVELOPMENT

The Covid-19 pandemic is changing China’s playbook in Africa

Jackie Bischof
Member exclusive by Jackie Bischof for China’s changing  influence

At the beginning of April this year, as Nigeria was scrambling to track coronavirus cases and dealing with tanking oil prices, a rare spot of good economic news made headlines: A deep sea port project under construction in Lagos, financed by the China Development Bank and African Development Bank, was to receive a $221 million equity investment injection from the China Harbour Engineering Company. The company is one of several shareholders in the project, along with the Nigerian Ports Authority.

For Yunnan Chen, a senior researcher in development and public finance at the Overseas Development Institute who specializes in China-Africa relations, the port is illustrative of the ways in which Africa’s relationship with China was changing prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The monolithic idea of the China-Africa relationship that arose in the 2000s is becoming more nuanced these days,” Chen says. “We’re seeing more long-term participation of Chinese companies in these infrastructure projects, rather than the previously more “turn-key, build it, turn it over to the government model” that much of African infrastructure was previously constructed through.”

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Start free trial
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to China’s changing  influence

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Start free trial
Log in