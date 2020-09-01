Skip to navigationSkip to content
What China has to gain from Africa

DESIGN: QUARTZ/BÁRBARA ABBÊS. PHOTO: UNSPLASH/ EVA BLUE AND MACAU PHOTO AGENCY
Chika Dunga
The relationship between China and Africa has grown substantially in recent years, to include not only deeper financial ties but also geopolitical ones. China sees Africa as an instrumental ally that will support its ambition to dominate the global stage and shift the focus of world leadership away from the US. Africa sees China as an alternative financier and a path to economic development without the cloud of colonialism—although this perspective is changing and criticism of China from within Africa is becoming more common.

This week’s presentation explores the symbiotic relationship between the two regions, including its effects on business, economics, technology, and culture.

Debt is among the most significant aspects of China’s engagement strategy with African countries. In Southern Africa, for example, nearly a third of infrastructure projects are funded by China.

