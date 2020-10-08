Watch: What China’s influence in Africa means for the global economy

One of the biggest challenges in trying to explain China’s role in Africa is that is often involves unpicking long-established narratives. Quartz Africa pulled together a panel of three of the foremost thinkers on China-Africa relations particularly when it comes economics, finance, development and trade to help our readers see beyond the headlines, bluster and speculation.

To be clear, as one of our speakers reminds us, some of these narratives are aided by a lack of transparency, not just from the Chinese but also from African governments who may be democratic in terms of elections, but not in the sense of explaining their decisions to their electorates.

Hannah Ryder is co-founder/chief executive of Development Reimagined, a Beijing-based consultancy with expertise in the fields of international development, diplomacy, environment and public relations, across all regions of the world.