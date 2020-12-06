Skip to navigationSkip to content
SIDELINED

Covid-19 is robbing young African soccer talent of their big-time European ambitions

Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Africa-based players are constantly looking for moves abroad.
From our Field Guide
The great sports comeback
  • Yomi Kazeem
By Yomi Kazeem

Africa reporter

﻿Emmanuel Izochukwu, a 22-year-old forward, had planned in June to take his soccer career to the next level by making a move from Nigeria to Macedonia. Instead, he was met with crushing disappointment.

Even though one of Macedonia’s biggest soccer clubs was interested in his talent, they simply did not have the budget to execute a transfer. Izochukwu’s story is emblematic of the wider reality facing hundreds of young African soccer players, who are seeing their dreams of landing contracts with European clubs dashed by the after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Global soccer has had to contend with social distancing requirements, matches played in empty stadiums without fans, abandoned league seasons, and income and broadcast rights losses on a major scale, especially in Europe, which is the wealthy epicenter of the global game. But mounting losses have also made it difficult, or even impossible, for some clubs to recruit players from abroad. Teams are potentially losing out on a cohort of soccer talent. Prospective players in Africa, meanwhile, are losing out on the opportunity of a lifetime, and risk being exploited.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。