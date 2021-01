The unique impact of the coronavirus recession makes a fast recovery possible, but a myriad of problems still lie ahead.

The biggest issue going into 2021 for African economies, without a doubt, will be sovereign debt.

We began 2020 with the usual excited forecasts about the growth potential of African countries. Despite the slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, almost all African economies are expected to return to decent growth rates in 2021. Some might even pick up the momentum they had going into 2020.