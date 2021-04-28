Kenyans are petitioning the International Monetary Fund to cancel its approval of a $2.34 billion loan for Kenya, citing mismanagement of funds by the government and the country’s increasing debt load.

Early this month, the IMF approved a three-year financing package to support Kenya’s Covid-19 response and its plan to reduce debt vulnerabilities. But in the latest round of online activism in the country, Kenyans are protesting this move. Using the hashtags #StopLoaningKenya and #StopGivingKenyaLoans, they’re asking the financial institution to cancel the financing arrangement, highlighting citizens’ growing frustration with debt burden and corruption in the East African country.

Over the years, analysts and the public in general have raised concerns about Kenya’s public debt, which has tripled since Uhuru Kenyatta became president in 2013. Billions of these funds end up lost due to corruption, raising questions over how the money is being spent, and leading to protests both online and offline.

Corruption is a problem the government recognizes. In January, president Uhuru Kenyatta said $18.5 million is stolen from the government every day.

The backlash against the IMF loan quickly showed up online.

One campaigner, Edwin Kiama, was arrested on cybercrime charges after posting a “public notice” on Twitter, saying Kenyatta is not authorized to act on behalf of Kenya. Kiama was later released due to lack of sufficient evidence.

The complaints spread to a live Facebook discussion on climate change last week between IMF chair and managing director Kristalina Georgieva and Costa Rican diplomat Christiana Figueres, when Kenyans flooded the comments section.

Outside social media, more than 230,000 people have signed a petition on change.org to the IMF to cancel the loan. “Right now Kenyans are choking under the burden of heavy taxes, with the prices of basic commodities such as fuel skyrocketing, and nothing to show for the previous loans,” the petition says. “The IMF can, and should, do the right thing: keep the cash until Kenyans get themselves a new, hopefully more accountable, administration in office next year,” it further states.

Kenyans have also taken the protests to the IMF’s own app, posting negative comments on its page on the Google Play store and giving it poor ratings.

A screen grab of the IMF app’s page on Google Play.

Kenya’s finance minister, Ukur Yatani, did not respond to a request for comment. The IMF referred Quartz Africa to its staff report for the new loan and said it would provide a response at a later date (this story will be updated if further comment is given). In the document, the financial institution acknowledges that Kenya is at high risk of distress as Covid-19 has worsened the country’s preexisting fiscal vulnerabilities. Kenya’s “strong demonstrated commitment to fiscal reforms during this unprecedented global shock is a key consideration in staff’s support for the [loan] program,” the IMF adds in the report.

Kenyans have used this kind of online activism successfully before to seek political and social change, as well as shape the country’s narrative. One of the earliest campaigns took place under the banner “SomeoneTellCNN” in 2015, in which citizens protested CNN’s description of Kenya as a “hotbed of terror.” A senior CNN executive flew to Nairobi to apologize for the coverage.

