Skip to navigationSkip to content
STATE OF PLAY

African entertainment comes into its own

Figures dancing backlit in front of leaves
Illustration by Pola Maneli
From our Field Guide
The ascent of African entertainment
A global audience and increased investment are driving booming African film, TV, and music industries.
By Carlos Mureithi, Nadia Neophytou, Yomi Kazeem & Norma Young
Published

African cultures have long inspired the world through mediums such as film and music. But now, investors, international companies, and social media platforms are showing a huge appetite for the space, prompting growth in startup funding, investment in original content, and attracting global audiences.

This is opening up new pathways for African creatives to share their work, and manage their careers, in ways that were previously unimaginable.

Driven by a youthful demographic, expanded internet connectivity, and a growing array of connected devices, African film and music is flourishing. Recipients of its dividends include video and music streaming services, scriptwriters and showrunners.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。