The sounds putting Africa on the global music map

Afrobeats, afropop, soukous, rumba, gengetone, kwaito and Arabic pop—these are some of the sounds breaking through Africa’s borders and bringing the world’s attention to the continent.

This week, Quartz Africa published an exclusive look at the interest the African entertainment scene has attracted in recent months, spurred by streaming services, social media platforms, and investor interest. African artists are reaching new levels of listenership and viewership both within and outside the continent, which is allowing them more control over their stories and careers.

Social media platforms are also changing the game, with the luckiest artists able to attract massive audiences, watch their songs go viral along with dance challenges, and even strike record deals or major collaborations via direct messages.