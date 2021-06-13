Skip to navigationSkip to content
AFRO BEATS

The sounds putting Africa on the global music map

South Africans dance to the viral music hit "Jerusalema" as they celebrate the country's Heritage Day in the historic Bo Kaap area of Cape Town
REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Dancing to megahit "Jerusalema" in Cape Town, South Africa.
From our Field Guide
The ascent of African entertainment
A global audience and increased investment are driving booming African film, TV, and music industries.
  • Carlos Mureithi
  • Nadia Neophytou
By Carlos Mureithi & Nadia Neophytou
Afrobeats, afropop, soukous, rumba, gengetone, kwaito and Arabic pop—these are some of the sounds breaking through Africa’s borders and bringing the world’s attention to the continent.

This week, Quartz Africa published an exclusive look at the interest the African entertainment scene has attracted in recent months, spurred by streaming services, social media platforms, and  investor interest. African artists are reaching new levels of listenership and viewership both within and outside the continent, which is allowing them more control over their stories and careers.

Social media platforms are also changing the game, with the luckiest artists able to attract massive audiences, watch their songs go viral along with dance challenges, and even strike record deals or major collaborations via direct messages.

