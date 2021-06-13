Skip to navigationSkip to content
SLIDING IN

Africa’s entertainment deals are going down in the DMs

Nigerian music star Joeboy is pictured.
Ikenna Nwagboso/Bank Music
DMs are making collaborations across countries and continents “seamless,” says Nigerian music star Joeboy, pictured far left.
From our Field Guide
The ascent of African entertainment
A global audience and increased investment are driving booming African film, TV, and music industries.
  • Nadia Neophytou
By Nadia Neophytou
Published

Before he became one of Nigeria’s hottest new music stars, Joeboy was an aspiring singer posting covers of popular songs onto his Instagram account. It was after he posted a version of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You in 2017 that self-made music mogul Mr Eazi—who’d started an initiative called emPawa Africa to help budding musicians—slid into Joeboy’s direct messages (DMs).

“He sent his number, and he was, like, ‘I like your sound, hit me up,’” Joeboy recalls. Eazi encouraged the singer to sign up for his emPawa Africa talent incubator. It set the then-20-year-old singer on track to becoming one of the continent’s most exciting young artists. Soon after, Joeboy signed to Eazi’s Banku Music, which has a licensing deal with Universal Music Africa, and, earlier this year, released his full-length debut album, titled Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic.

