The new southern African covid variant further isolates the region

The World Health Organization is likely to meet today (Nov. 26) to discuss a new covid-19 variant that’s been detected in southern Africa. Cases of B.1.1.529 have reportedly been seen in Botswana and South Africa, as well as in Hong Kong and Israel.

The UK has already severely restricted travel from six southern African countries—South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Eswatini. The EU also proposed today to “stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant,” while other countries such as Australia are considering similar actions. At time of writing, there are around 60 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.529 variant, which has not yet been given a Greek name.

What is the impact of the B.1.1.529 variant on southern Africa?

In southern Africa, fears of a fourth wave of infections and deaths have been stoked by the new variant, which is suspected to be more transmissible than previous versions because of its double mutation characteristics. Covid-19 cases had been declining across Africa in the past few months.

However, the discovery of the B.1.1.529 variant coincides with a fresh spike in covid-19 cases in Gauteng, South Africa’s key economic province. This has put regional neighbors such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Malawi on notice of new waves of infections and possible deaths ahead of the festive season.

South African health minister Joe Phaala said the new B.1.1.529 coronavirus variant was “concerning for predicted immune evasion and transmissibility.” On Nov. 25, South Africa recorded an increase of 2,465 cases within 24 hours, bumping up the tally of confirmed cases for the country to almost 3 million. As many as 114 deaths were also reported for the same day, raising the total number of officially recorded deaths from coronavirus in South Africa to nearly 90,000.

What does the World Health Organization say?

WHO says that “less than 10% of Africa’s 54 nations are projected to hit the year-end target of fully vaccinating 40% of their people,” as the region battles to meet rising demand for essential vaccination commodities, such as syringes. Also of pressing concern is the fact that only one in four healthcare workers has been fully vaccinated against covid-19.

“With a new surge in cases looming over Africa following the end-of-year festive season,” says Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, “countries must urgently speed up the rollout of vaccines to healthcare workers.”

