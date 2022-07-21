Over 80 labor organizations from across the world want Meta to cease attempts to silence South African whistleblower Daniel Motaung who was fired for leading unionization efforts seeking better pay and mental health support for workers.

In an open letter seen by Quartz with one of the signatories being Meta’s most high profile whistleblower Frances Haugen, they demand that Meta and Facebook content moderation outsourcing company Sama stops manipulating Motaung’s quest for justice. Some of the Motaung’s revelations include that his team was forced to view hours of horrific content including beheadings and child sexual exploitation, for pay of less than $2.20 an hour.

A source of shame for Meta

Motaung, who has been struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder sued Meta in Kenya, asking for compensation for himself and former colleagues who he says are victims of forced labor, human trafficking, and union-busting.

In response, Meta said Kenyan courts lack the jurisdiction to determine cases against them, with lead counsel Fred Ojiambo arguing that Meta is neither resident, domiciled nor trading in Kenya. Meta has been fighting to get the case dropped noting that moderators had signed a non-disclosure agreement, barring them from issuing evidence against it.

The double standard applied to Daniel for following his conscience the same way I did is unjust.

But the letter, directly addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Wendy Gonzalez, CEO of Facebook subcontractor Sama on July 20, reveals that the two companies have been trying to to crush Motaung’s efforts to improve labor conditions for Facebook content moderators in Kenya and around the world.

Meta is attracting negative press for the Motaung case

The organizations say attempts to gag Motaung are “a source of intense shame for Meta” and that “Facebook’s treatment of a low-paid, Black whistleblower is all the more shocking when compared to its response to other whistleblowers with more privilege and profile.”

“The double standard applied to Daniel for following his conscience the same way I did is unjust,” said Haugen, who blew the whistle on Facebook’s business practices in 2021. “His persecution must stop”.

Former South African MP Phumzile van Damme said such a legal threat is “a cynical attempt to bury the story of labor rights abuses in Facebook’s global content moderation workforce.”

Van Damme added that Meta knows it would never get away with undermining freedom of expression on its home turf and it “cannot be allowed to get away with it in Kenya.”

Tech non-profit Meedan told Quartz that companies are not taking proactive action to prevent moderators from experiencing trauma and make it worse when moderators are treated as second class citizens.

“Social media companies and their vendors have to be more transparent about the conditions and measures taken for the well-being of moderators,” said Meedan’s content moderation special projects lead Kat Lo.

Meta’s subsequent attempts to impose a gagging order on Motaung and Foxglove, a legal NGO based in the UK who is supporting him, has provoked a storm of protest and further highlighted the company’s degrading treatment of content moderation workers in Africa.

Signatories to the letter include The All Africa Students Union, comprising all national student unions across the 54 African countries, the Central Organization of Trade Unions in Kenya, and Uni Global Union, alongside organisations such as Global Witness and SumofUs.

Quartz has reached out to Meta for a response to the allegations and will update the story accordingly.