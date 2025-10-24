9 jobs that AI could kill in the next 10 years — and 5 that will thrive

The next decade may see entire industries shrinking to ghost towns. Not merely transforming, but fading away altogether. The twin engines behind this shift are AI and automation, plus consumer expectations for seamless digital experiences. According to National University, 30% of current U.S. jobs could be fully automated by 2030, and 60% will experience significant task‑level change.

Datarails highlights that AI adoption is already reshaping some sectors, such as finance (in fraud detection, reporting, risk analysis) and retail (via inventory optimization, chatbots, personalization).

When technology can replicate decision logic or eliminate friction, the roles that once sustained whole industries become redundant. As human reasoning is replaced by faster speeds and automated processes, the landscape shifts further.

But even as AI disrupts traditional industries, it also creates fertile ground for innovation, expansion, and entirely new categories of work. While some jobs vanish or shrink, others adapt and flourish. Not the least of which are roles that combine technical fluency with emotional intelligence, complex judgment, or strategic value.

Industries that pair human judgment with AI, or build the systems that power it, aren’t just surviving. They’re becoming essential. Read on to see which sectors are poised to lead, and which will likely disappear forever.