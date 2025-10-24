9 jobs that AI could kill in the next 10 years — and 5 that will thrive
When technology can replicate decision logic or eliminate friction, the roles that once sustained whole industries become redundant
The next decade may see entire industries shrinking to ghost towns. Not merely transforming, but fading away altogether. The twin engines behind this shift are AI and automation, plus consumer expectations for seamless digital experiences. According to National University, 30% of current U.S. jobs could be fully automated by 2030, and 60% will experience significant task‑level change.
Datarails highlights that AI adoption is already reshaping some sectors, such as finance (in fraud detection, reporting, risk analysis) and retail (via inventory optimization, chatbots, personalization).
But even as AI disrupts traditional industries, it also creates fertile ground for innovation, expansion, and entirely new categories of work. While some jobs vanish or shrink, others adapt and flourish. Not the least of which are roles that combine technical fluency with emotional intelligence, complex judgment, or strategic value.
Industries that pair human judgment with AI, or build the systems that power it, aren’t just surviving. They’re becoming essential. Read on to see which sectors are poised to lead, and which will likely disappear forever.
Disappearing: Retail cashiering and checkout operations
Automation at scale — like self‑checkout, computer vision, and cashierless technology — threatens the very core of brick‑and‑mortar point‑of‑sale jobs. MIT Sloan warns that many physical retailers will vanish unless they reimagine the customer experience entirely.
Disappearing: Bank tellers and branch roles
Digital banking, online financial services, and AI‑driven interfaces are reducing demand for in‑branch staff. National University projects a 15% decline in bank teller roles by 2033 and an 11% drop in cashier roles, with automation as a key driver.
Disappearing: Routine finance and accounting support (data entry, reports)
AI is already automating financial consolidation, analytics, and repetitive reporting. Datarails notes that 57% of CFOs anticipate cuts in finance roles as AI becomes embedded in reporting, risk, invoicing, and analytics.
Disappearing: Insurance underwriting and claims processing
AI can evaluate risk, detect fraud, and automate claims with speed and consistency that outpaces humans. Nexford includes underwriting in its list of roles exposed to AI disruption.
Disappearing: Warehouse labor and logistics handling
Robotics, intelligent systems, and automated fulfillment make it increasingly viable to reduce human labor in warehouses. Nexford directly cites warehouse work as among jobs with high exposure to automation.
Disappearing: Telemarketing and call‑center outbound sales
Speech agents and generative models are taking over scripted dialogues and customer outreach. National University lists telemarketers among high‑risk roles, while Datarails highlights AI in customer service as a pressure point in retail.
Disappearing: Entry‑level administrative and clerical work
Scheduling, filing, email triage, and basic coordination are increasingly managed by digital assistants. National University flags clerical roles as among the first to be automated.
Disappearing: Legal support and contract drafting services
AI models can now draft, review, and standardize contracts or legal forms at scale. Cornell University findings on workforce exposure to AI suggest many “white collar” jobs, including legal services, face high automation risk.
Disappearing: Entry‑level content production and mass media output
Generative AI tools are already writing marketing copy, news summaries, and basic stories. Further, Martech claims that AI is proficient at grunt work. Though beneficial in the near term, the use of AI in place of entry level professionals could leave a gap in the next generation of skilled talent.
Thriving: Healthcare and precision medicine
AI improves diagnostics, predicts patient outcomes, and personalizes treatment, but human oversight remains essential. Nexford identifies healthcare as one of the few sectors where demand for skilled professionals is growing alongside AI integration.
Thriving: Cybersecurity and AI risk management
As AI systems proliferate, securing them becomes critical. Datarails notes that cybersecurity will see increased demand due to AI-related threats and data privacy concerns — not only for traditional cybersecurity roles but also for specialists in AI ethics, compliance, and threat modeling. Firms will need professionals who can secure both the systems and the data pipelines feeding them.
Thriving: AI and machine learning development
The builders of AI systems, including engineers, data scientists, and prompt designers, will remain indispensable. National University projects strong job growth in AI engineering and algorithm development fields.
Thriving: Green energy and climate tech
AI enhances energy forecasting, grid efficiency, and emissions monitoring. As governments and investors place more pressure on companies to meet decarbonization goals, the ability to apply AI for operational efficiency and compliance will become a core strategic asset.
Thriving: Education technology and lifelong learning
AI-powered tutoring, adaptive learning platforms, and curriculum design tools are expanding access to education. Nexford positions ed-tech as a fast-growing industry—especially as more professionals retrain for the AI economy.