Airlines are entering the government shutdown dispute. Four of the largest U.S. airlines are calling on Congress to pass the GOP’s short-term funding bill and restore government funding so air traffic controllers and other public workers can get paid again. United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines are banding together to step up pressure on lawmakers to break an impasse on the shutdown that has lasted almost a month.

“The quickest way to end this shutdown and get these workers paid is by passing a clean continuing resolution (CR),” American said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

American’s comment was echoed by United CEO Scott Kirby following a meeting with Vice President J.D. Vance and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. “It has been 30 days,” Kirby said. “I also think it is time to pass a clean CR.”

Vance warned of a “disaster” if the shutdown dragged into November. Democratic senators rejected the GOP funding bill for the 13th time on Wednesday, as they demand Republicans strike a deal on renewing expiring healthcare subsidies.

About 11,000 air traffic controllers are working without pay because they are considered “essential” employees. This week, for the first time during the shutdown, they didn’t receive their paycheck, raising fears that many will stop showing up for work. That could cause worsening delays, flight cancellations, and other safety issues in U.S. airports.

Nearly 7,300 flight delays were reported in the U.S. on Thursday, according to airline data-tracking site FlightAware. The problem is compounded by a preexisting shortage of air traffic controllers: 3,500 employees below targeted staffing levels.