The holidays might be two-and-a-half months away, but between tariffs, economic volatility, and the short length of the 2025 holiday season, lots of people are trying to get a jump on their shopping. To help with that, Amazon is hosting its Big Deal Days sale on Oct. 7 and 8.

That's good for deal hunters, but sorting out which deals are real bargains and which aren't can be tricky. Big Deal Days, like Prime Days, aren't the time for casual browsing if you're on a mission. To get the best deals, you'll want to go in with a plan.

Here are some go-to methods that will help you locate items on your list.

Alexa Amazon would like you to start each Big Deal Day by asking, “Alexa, what are my Big Deal Day deals?” You might want to ask throughout the day, in case there are additions, as well. Amazon has downplayed the deal-finding abilities of its digital assistant in recent years, but it’s still a good tool to find discounts that might fly under the radar. In order to take advantage of those deals immediately, you'll need to enable voice purchasing.

If you want alerts about deals of interest, go to the Alexa app and open Amazon Shopping under Settings. Scroll down to Deal Recommendations and enable it.

Amazon's app Plenty of people do most of their shopping through Amazon's app (available for Android and iOS) already, but it's also a useful way to track deals during sales events. As with Alexa, your shopping list and items in your cart are key. Go to the app's settings menu, click notifications and toggle alerts on for "Your Watched and Waitlisted Deals." You can also select the "Watch this deal" button on upcoming items that catch your eye.

Amazon Assistant browser extension If you’re on a desktop or laptop, this Chrome extension will send desktop notifications for deals you're watching.

CamelCamelCamel.com Amazon would like you to believe that its Big Deal Day deals (like Prime Day discounts) are the best of the year — if not all time. That's not true. The website CamelCamelCamel follows the price history of all products on Amazon, letting you see if the Big Deal Day price is at or near an all-time low or fairly close to the normal price. You can also set alerts to find out when the price of your item of interest drops to a certain point.

Invite-only deals Amazon is once again expected to offer some deals only by invitation. You can try to get on the list on the site’s front page once the sale begins.

Deal hunting sites Crowdsourcing can be the best way to find hidden bargains you might otherwise miss on Amazon shopping event days. Your best choices for these deals include SlickDeals.net and Offers.com.