Retail

Amazon says it will clamp down on fake reviews

A U.K. regulator called for a crackdown on users and businesses posting BS

By
Michael Barclay
Amazon (AMZN) has admitted it is awash in fake reviews and has promised to crack down, having agreed with a U.K. regulatory agency to sanction users and businesses that engage in the practice. The punishments Amazon will doll out include outright bans and deleting past reviews.

Suggested Reading

Trump calls Elon Musk 'the man who lost his mind'
Tesla stock short-sellers raked in $4 billion as Elon Musk and Trump broke up
Jobs report shows slowed but steady hiring as the labor market hangs on
How Trump's tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) bans misleading or false reviews that undermine consumer confidence. In 2021, it opened an investigation over charges that Amazon was “not doing enough to detect and remove fake reviews, act on suspicious patterns of behaviour, or properly sanction [those] taking part in fake review activity.”

Related Content

Google is ramping up its fight against fake reviews
Amazon just deleted over 900 reviews of Hillary Clinton's new book

Amazon wasn’t the only target of the investigation: Google (GOOGL) was also named, and the CMA reached a similar agreement with the search giant in January 2025.

The CMA said more than 90% of online consumers consult on-site reviews. The agency was concerned not just about reviews that boost certain products, but ones that belittle competitors, or engage in what’s called “catalogue abuse”: copying reviews from bestselling name-brand companies and pasting them underneath knockoffs—or even entirely separate products. “This could mean a consumer thinks they have found a pair of five-star headphones,” it wrote, “but on closer inspection, the majority of reviews are about a mobile phone charger.”

Along with increased sanctions, Amazon agreed to make it easier for both consumers and businesses to report fake reviews and catalogue abuse.

Amazon has not, however, promised to crack down on quickie knockoffs of popular products, like e-books rushed to market to capitalize on a current bestseller—like, say, Patrick McGee’s Apple (AAPL) in China.