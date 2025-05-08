Chinese-made products sold on Amazon to U.S. consumers are rising faster than inflation, an analysis released on Monday found.

The study conducted by DataWeave for Reuters analyzed prices for about 1,400 Chinese-produced goods. It found that costs started rising at the beginning of May, and that the median cost of those goods has gone up by 2.6% from January to mid-June. In comparison, the consumer price index — which measures inflation for all goods (except food and energy) rose by about 1% from December 2024 to May 2025 and increased by 2.8% from May 2024 to May 2025, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’s most recent CPI summary.

In May, the U.S. and China both agreed to temporarily lower tariffs. As part of the agreement, the U.S. will reduce tariffs on Chinese goods to 30%, down from 145%, while China will lower tariffs on American products to 10%, down from 125%.

Products like school and office supplies, electronic items, blank media, and home goods are increasing at the fastest rate, the analysis found. Home and furniture costs went up by a median of 3.5% and electronics increased by a median of 3.1%, according to the report.

"Even modest duties can translate quickly when margins are thin and replenishment cycles are fast,” Karthik Bettadapura, co-founder and CEO of DataWeave, told Reuters. “What we're seeing in June is the first broad-based price step-up, as sellers begin adjusting to higher landed costs.”

Not all of the 1,407 items saw a price increase. Of the Chinese-made products analyzed, 475 increased in price while 299 decreased and 633 did not change, according to the report.