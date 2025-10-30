Amazon’s cloud just cleared. The company posted $180.2 billion in revenue, a $1.95 EPS, and 20% growth in Amazon Web Services (AWS) — its strongest pace in more than a year. The beats landed across the board: revenue up 13% from a year earlier, profit above expectations, and guidance for the holiday quarter steady to slightly higher.

Shares jumped over 10% in after-hours trading as Wall Street recalibrated: Maybe the world’s largest retailer is also back to being one of its most formidable cloud companies.

And after months of anxiety over whether Amazon could keep up with Microsoft and Google in the cloud race, the company finally put a number to its answer. AWS revenue jumped 20% to $33 billion, its fastest growth in more than a year, and a relief to investors who had watched Microsoft’s Azure and Google Cloud pull away. While both Microsoft and Alphabet reported stronger cloud numbers yesterday — Azure grew by 40%, and Google Cloud by 34%, fueled by generative-AI workloads that Amazon had seemed late to monetize — this quarter, that gap narrowed.

Amazon’s answer wasn’t just price cuts or contracts — it was scale. And that scale is the story. This year, the company has poured around $100 billion into data-center build-outs and chip capacity, adding 3.8 gigawatts of power and expanding its in-house silicon lineup — the kind of build-out that makes its cloud business look less like a software unit and more like a national utility. The company said its custom Trainium2 chips are fully subscribed and that its Project Rainier cluster — roughly half a million accelerators built for Anthropic — is already under construction.

The rest of the company largely did its part. North America sales rose 11% to $106 billion, international sales climbed 14%, and advertising once again served as the quiet profit center, printing high-margin growth. Operating income hit $17.4 billion (nearly level with last year’s number) despite more than $4 billion in legal and severance charges. Excluding those charges, it would have topped $21 billion.

For the holiday quarter, Amazon guided revenue between $206 billion and $213 billion and operating income of $21 billion to $26 billion.