Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams will step down from his current role later this month and retire later this year after nearly three decades with the company, according to a release from the iPhone maker on Tuesday.

Sabih Khan, Apple’s senior vice president of operations, will take over William’s role as COO. In the statement, Williams called Khan is “the most talented operations executive on the planet,” adding that he has “tremendous confidence” in Apple’s future under Khan.

Williams will continue overseeing Apple’s design team, Apple Watch, and health initiatives until his official departure later this year, the statement said. He will continue reporting to Apple CEO Tim Cook, who will take over supervision of Apple’s design team once Williams retires.

Williams led the charge on the Apple Watch more than a decade ago, created Apple’s health strategy, and oversaw the company’s design team. The statement noted that Williams “played a key role” in the iPod and iPhone programs. Cook added that Apple “wouldn’t be what it is” without Williams.

"I am and will always be beyond grateful for his numerous contributions to Apple over the years and his loyal friendship," Cook said in the release. "Jeff’s true legacy can be seen in the amazing team he’s created and, while he’ll be greatly missed, he leaves the work of the future in incredible hands."

Williams’ successor Khan has been at Apple for 30 years, taking on his current role as senior VP of operations in 2019 and has run Apple’s global supply chain for the last six years.

Cook referred to Khan in the release as a “brilliant strategist” and one of the “central architects” of Apple’s supply chain.

The changing of the guard comes at a precarious time for Apple, as the tech giant struggles to keep up with its rivals' advancements in artificial intelligence. The company is also in the midst of a battle with President Donald Trump around moving its production sites out of China.