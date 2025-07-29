Apple announced Tuesday it will open its new Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit in August.

The new academy will offer free programming to train and support businesses, innovators, and manufacturers in the U.S., a release said. It will open on August 19.

The company said this new academy is part of its larger investment in the United States. Back in February, Apple announced its commitment to spend more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.

The latest announcement comes as the Trump administration applies more pressure on the tech giant to move its operations from abroad to the U.S.

After President Donald Trump rolled back some of the sky-high tariffs he initially placed on Chinese exports for 90 days, the president said he spoke with Apple CEO Tim Cook about the company’s investment in the U.S.

President Trump said Cook apparently told him that he would raise the $500 billion investment he already committed to use in the U.S. for domestic manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

The iPhone maker has been moving its production from China to India, with hopes to move production for all U.S.-sold iPhones to India by the end of 2026, The Financial Times reported.

However, the president has said he doesn’t want iPhones “built in India.”

This new Detroit-based academy — which is in partnership with Michigan State University — intends to train small and medium-sized U.S. companies on AI and “smart manufacturing techniques” with a focus on machine learning, automation, digital technologies, and more.

“Apple works with suppliers in all 50 states because we know advanced manufacturing is vital to American innovation and leadership,” said Apple’s COO Sabih Khan in the release. “With this new programming, we’re thrilled to help even more businesses implement smart manufacturing so they can unlock amazing opportunities for their companies and our country.”