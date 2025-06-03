Every iPhone ever made, in order of release

Apple’s (AAPL) first-generation iPhone entered the U.S. market in June 2007, joining other mobile devices that offered limited web browsing, email, and multimedia capabilities. As Apple’s flagship smartphone, the iPhone has seen an evolution in design, functionality, and performance, shaping the way people interact with technology.

From the original iPhone to the latest model, Apple continues to offer new benchmarks in the smartphone industry. Here’s a list of every iPhone made in order of release.