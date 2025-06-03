How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Every iPhone ever made, in order of release

Every iPhone ever made, in order of release

Since 2007, Apple has iterated on its signature product — the iPhone. Check out this comprehensive list of every iPhone model and how each one changed the game

Sarah Stasik
Steve Jobs presents the iPhone 4 in 2010.
Then-Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds the new iPhone 4 in 2010.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Apple’s (AAPL) first-generation iPhone entered the U.S. market in June 2007, joining other mobile devices that offered limited web browsing, email, and multimedia capabilities. As Apple’s flagship smartphone, the iPhone has seen an evolution in design, functionality, and performance, shaping the way people interact with technology.

From the original iPhone to the latest model, Apple continues to offer new benchmarks in the smartphone industry. Here’s a list of every iPhone made in order of release.

iPhone (Original) - 2007

Photo: TONY AVELAR/AFP (Getty Images)

The first iPhone introduced a 3.5-inch touchscreen and the 2G network. There was no App Store or third-party apps — just a sleek design, multitouch gestures, and limited web browsing.

iPhone 3G - 2008

Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The iPhone 3G brought speed boosts, video recording, and voice control (not Siri, just basic commands like calling contacts and playing music). This release also lengthened the battery life and made the headphone jack flush with the device, promoting compatibility with non-Apple headphones.

iPhone 3GS - 2009

Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The 3GS was defined by faster performance, video recording, and voice control. It also introduced a 3MP camera and further improved battery life.

iPhone 4 - 2010

Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The iPhone 4 introduced the Retina display, a glass design, and FaceTime. It also featured the powerful A4 chip and launched with iOS 4 preinstalled.

iPhone 4S - 2011

Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

The iPhone 4S debuted Siri and an 8MP camera that could record 1080p video. It introduced the A5 chip for faster performance and launched alongside iCloud with iOS 5.

iPhone 5 – 2012

Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The iPhone 5 introduced a 4-inch Retina display, LTE support, and a sleek aluminum body. Its new Lightning connector replaced the 30-pin dock connector, marking the transition to a smaller, reversible Lightning connector, which became the new standard.

iPhone 5C and 5S – 2013

Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

The colorful iPhone 5C was nearly indistinguishable from the iPhone 5, with the major difference being its new shell. It launched alongside the 5S, which introduced Touch ID, the 64-bit A7 chip, and the M7 motion coprocessor for fitness tracking.

iPhone 6 and 6 Plus – 2014

Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus introduced larger screens, rounded edges, and Retina HD displays. They launched Apple Pay and featured improved cameras, with iOS on the Plus.

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus – 2015

Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP (Getty Images)

The iPhone 6s lineup introduced 3D Touch, a 12MP camera with Live Photos, 4K video, and the speedy A9 chip with 2GB of RAM.

iPhone SE (1st Gen) – 2016

Photo: Walid Berrazeg/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

The first iPhone SE packed the iPhone 6s’s power into the iPhone 5’s body — complete with a 12MP rear camera and Touch ID.

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (2016)

Image: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP (Getty Images)

The iPhone 7 introduced water resistance and stereo speakers and removed the headphone jack. Its counterpart, the 7 Plus, added dual cameras and debuted Portrait mode.

iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X – 2017

Photo: Jack Taylor (Getty Images)

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus added glass backs and wireless charging, while the iPhone X debuted OLED, Face ID, and an edge-to-edge screen without a home button.

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max – 2018

Photo: NOAH BERGER/AFP (Getty Images)

The XS and XS Max improved on the previous models’ features: the OLED display and Face ID. At the same time, the iPhone XR delivered a lower-cost LCD model in bold colors, complete with flagship speed and a single-camera portrait mode.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max – 2019

Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

2019 brought the iPhone 11 lineup. Each model came with significant battery improvements and a night mode, and the Pro versions beat the base with a triple rear-camera setup.

iPhone SE (2nd Generation) – 2020

Photo: Vito Corleone/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Built into the iPhone 8’s body, the second-gen SE packed the iPhone 11’s A13 chip and Touch ID — ideal for budget-conscious users wanting speed and simplicity.

iPhone 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max - 2020

Photo: James D. Morgan (Getty Images)

In 2020, Apple returned to flat-edge design and added 5G across the lineup. The 12 mini brought flagship power in a tiny frame, while the Pro models introduced LiDAR and Dolby Vision video.

iPhone 13 Series – 2021

Photo: Walid Berrazeg/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

The iPhone 13 series improved battery life and introduced a smaller notch and cinematic mode. The Pro models included 120Hz ProMotion displays, while the base models received diagonal cameras.

iPhone SE (3rd Generation) – 2022

Photo: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The third-gen iPhone SE kept the same design but added the speedy A15 chip and 5G, making it a compact powerhouse for budget buyers.

iPhone 14 Series – 2022

Photo: BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP (Getty Images)

The 14 Pro models introduced Dynamic Island and an always-on display mode. Emergency SOS via satellite also made its debut.

iPhone 15 Series – 2023

Photo: Costfoto/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Over a decade later, USB-C replaced the Lightning connector. The 15 Pro also introduced a titanium frame, and all models launched with 48MP cameras.

iPhone 16, 16 Plus, and 16 Pro Max – 2024

Photo: Annice Lyn (Getty Images)

In 2024, Apple leveled up with the iPhone 16 lineup, introducing the A18 chip for faster performance, upgraded camera systems, and longer battery life. Features like Camera Control offered a new way to interact with device settings and functions.

iPhone 16e – 2025

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

2025's iPhone release includes an A18 chip and a battery life designed to last up to six hours longer than the iPhone 11 and up to 12 hours longer than the iPhone SE. It also features C1, the first Apple-designed modem. This release also included Apple’s new AI/ML offering, Apple Intelligence, but its first iteration was full of issues, such as falsely generated news headlines.

