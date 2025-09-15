Aston Martin is known best for its high-end, head-turning (and high-priced) sports cars. Now the brand is bringing all of those same characteristics to a new product for parents.

The company has partnered with UK firm Egg to create a high-end stroller. And while it will cost far less than the $200,000-plus sticker price on its vehicles, the $3,000 (and up) price tag will still put it firmly in the luxury category.

The look of the stroller is inspired by the company's vehicles — specifically, the interior of the DBX707, which ranges between $250,000 to $270,000. It bears a striking resemblance to the seats in the car, complete with the company's logo and a seat belt-like harness. The leather on the strollers is sourced from Aston Martin's own interiors, the company said.

There are three color options to choose from: white, gray and Aston Martin Racing Green. It can handle children from their newborn days to when they weigh 55 lbs.

Stefano Saporetti, director of brand diversification at Aston Martin, said the new stroller extends "the very essence of Aston Martin into a new chapter of our customers' lives. Just like the Aston Martin DBX brought performance and versatility to family travel, the new stroller will offer parents a stylish, functional and high-quality option delivering the Aston Martin experience to the full family."

The carriage will go on sale in the fourth quarter, with pre-ordering opening later this month. They will initially go on sale in the U.K. To date, there is no announced on-sale date for U.S. customers.

Built on the Egg3 frame, the stroller will have a number of protective factors for the child, including a large canopy that provides 50 SPF protection, several seating positions and an adjustable headrest. For parents, it offers a five-position handlebar and concealed storage.