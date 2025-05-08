The 10 best beaches in America From quiet coastal escapes to lively boardwalks, these beaches offer the best of sun, sand, and sea across America

America’s vast and diverse geography means its beaches vary as much as its weather. From tropical stretches in the South to rugged, untamed shores in the Pacific Northwest, U.S. beaches cater to every kind of traveler, from laid-back sunseekers to adventurous swimmers and surfers.

Lonely Planet set out to find the best beaches in the U.S., doing a deep dive on sandy shores across the country.

Continue reading to see which ones received the top rating and why.