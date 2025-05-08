The 10 best beaches in America
From quiet coastal escapes to lively boardwalks, these beaches offer the best of sun, sand, and sea across America
America’s vast and diverse geography means its beaches vary as much as its weather. From tropical stretches in the South to rugged, untamed shores in the Pacific Northwest, U.S. beaches cater to every kind of traveler, from laid-back sunseekers to adventurous swimmers and surfers.
Lonely Planet set out to find the best beaches in the U.S., doing a deep dive on sandy shores across the country.
Continue reading to see which ones received the top rating and why.
2 / 11
#10: Hanalei Bay, Kaua‘i, Hawaii
M.M. Sweet / Getty Images
Hanalei Bay in Kaua'i took the tenth spot, ranked best for surfing and views. Lonely Planet praised this two-mile beach for its golden sand and great waves.
"Framed by rumpled green mountains and blue skies brushed with clouds, the 300-foot-long pier is the only thing keeping this North Shore masterpiece tethered to reality," Lonely Planet said.
3 / 11
#9: Assateague Island National Seashore, Maryland & Virginia
Kevin Fleming / Getty Images
Assateague Island National Seashore ranked ninth and is one of the most unique spots on the list. Famous for its wild horses, this island — which is in both Maryland and Virginia — is largely undeveloped compared to the busy shores of nearby Ocean City.
"Low-key adventuring is a hallmark of the Maryland side, with hiking on nature trails, kayaking in bayside marshes and four miles of road cycling on Bayberry Drive," Lonely Planet said.
4 / 11
#8: Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe, Nevada
Chris Demonbreun Photography / Getty Images
Ranked best for "winter tranquility," Lake Tahoe's Sand Harbor beach took the eighth spot.
"On a spring day, when the crowds are light and the snow still tops the Sierra Nevada mountains, Sand Harbor and its lakefront boulders evoke a land that time forgot. Crystal blue waters. Ancient white sand beaches. Jefferson pines that soar overhead," Lonely Planet said.
5 / 11
#7: Cannon Beach, Oregon
Photography by Deb Snelson / Getty Images
Oregon's Cannon Beach ranked seventh and was Lonely Planet's best pick for wildlife spotting. It's known for tufted puffins, seals, and sea lions, and visitors can also look out on the waters and try to spot the migratory gray and humpback whales that often pass by its shores.
6 / 11
#6: Pfeiffer Beach, Big Sur, California
Yajnesh Bhat / Getty Images
Lonely Planet gave Pfeiffer Beach the sixth spot and ranked it best for sunsets. It's not a great place to swim, with dangerous waves, but a perfect spot for a sunset walk and beach-combing.
"After rainstorms, the crescent-shaped beach may turn purple in spots due to the manganese garnet washed down from the coastline’s crumbly bluffs," Lonely Planet added.
7 / 11
#5: El Matador State Beach, Malibu, California
Jinna van Ringen Photography / Getty Images
Ranked best for "secluded beauty," El Matador State Beach took the fifth spot. This tiny "pocket beach" is accessed through a dirt path and a set of stairs down to the coast, which lead you to stunning rock formations and even some caves to explore.
8 / 11
#4: Venice Beach, Los Angeles, California
Matt Henry Gunther / Getty Images
Venice Beach's boardwalk is world-famous for a reason, helping it secure the fourth spot in Lonely Planet's ranking. The publication said it's best for people watching.
9 / 11
#3: South Beach, Florida
Alexander Spatari / Getty Images
Ranked best for "glitz and glamour," South Beach took third. "A sparkling confection of sunshine, style and beautiful people, South Beach embodies the good life," Lonely Planet said, praising the area for great food, art, and culture, to go with its beautiful beaches.
10 / 11
#2: Grayton Beach, Florida
Robert Holmes / Getty Images
Known for its pristine, white sands, Grayton Beach, part of a state park on Florida's panhandle, took the second spot. Lonely Planet highlighted its unique topography. "The beach’s dunes protect three coastal dune lakes, which are a rare natural phenomenon found in only four countries in the world," it said. The lakes are great for kayaking, paddleboarding, and canoeing.
11 / 11
#1: Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia
sestevens / Getty Images
Known for its eponymous driftwood, this beach off the coast of Georgia took Lonely Planet's top spot. Once the site of an ocean forest, it's now a beautiful place for exploring and swimming.