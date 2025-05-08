The 8 best cities in America for celebrating the Fourth of July

These eight cities should have good weather, great fireworks, and lots to do for the holiday

Some cities pull out all the stops for the Fourth of July, while others have more muted celebrations. That's why WalletHub set out to find the cities with the best Independence Day celebrations.

It looked at major cities across five key categories: celebrations, safety and accessibility, weather, attractions, and affordability.

“The 4th of July is one of the most beloved holidays in America, allowing many of us to not only celebrate our independence but also get a day off of work and gather together with family and friends," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "The best cities for the holiday help you make the most of your day, with affordable food options, good weather, fun recreation choices and long, spectacular fireworks shows.”

Continue reading to see which eight made the top of the list — and why.