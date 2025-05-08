The 8 best cities in America for celebrating the Fourth of July
These eight cities should have good weather, great fireworks, and lots to do for the holiday
Some cities pull out all the stops for the Fourth of July, while others have more muted celebrations. That's why WalletHub set out to find the cities with the best Independence Day celebrations.
It looked at major cities across five key categories: celebrations, safety and accessibility, weather, attractions, and affordability.
“The 4th of July is one of the most beloved holidays in America, allowing many of us to not only celebrate our independence but also get a day off of work and gather together with family and friends," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "The best cities for the holiday help you make the most of your day, with affordable food options, good weather, fun recreation choices and long, spectacular fireworks shows.”
Continue reading to see which eight made the top of the list — and why.
2 / 9
#8: San Francisco, California
David Yu / Getty Images
San Francisco ranked first attractions and fifth for safety and accessibility, helping it land the eighth spot.
3 / 9
#7: San Diego, California
LPETTET / Getty Images
San Diego clinched the seventh spot with strong scores for everything except affordability — it's one of the more expensive destinations in the top eight.
4 / 9
#6: Seattle, Washington
franckreporter / Getty Images
Seattle ranked third-best for holiday weekend weather, and even though the city is on the pricier side, it ranked sixth with lots to do and safe streets.
5 / 9
#5: St. Paul, Minnesota
gkuchera / Getty Images
St. Paul took the fifth spot thanks to strong safety ratings, affordable options for dining and hotels, and solid weather.
6 / 9
#4: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Aerial_Views / Getty Images
Like its sister city, Minneapolis ranked high for affordability and has plenty of activities and attractions to offer tourists.
7 / 9
#3: Los Angeles, California
LPETTET / Getty Images
Los Angeles ranked third in part because "it makes it easy to prepare for a 4th of July bash with the second-most party supply stores per capita," WalletHub said. It’s also very unlikely for it to rain on the Fourth and ruin your firework celebration.
8 / 9
#2: New York City, New York
Tony Shi Photography / Getty Images
New York City is the third-most popular travel destination in the country for the Fourth, with an iconic firework celebration. "To top things off, New York has some of the highest-quality parks in the country, as well as some of the best entertainment and recreational facilities to enjoy in the lead-up to the fireworks show," WalletHub wrote.
9 / 9
#1: Las Vegas, Nevada
franckreporter / Getty Images
Las Vegas took the top spot thanks to its firework celebration and the fact residents are able to light their own if they want. "Las Vegas is also great for grabbing a meal out on Independence Day, as it’s one of the best cities for affordable restaurants with at least 4.5 stars," WalletHub added.