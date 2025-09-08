The 8 best cities in America to retire in 2025 Not all retirements are created equal. WalletHub ranks the eight best U.S. cities for retirees, balancing affordability, healthcare, and lifestyle perks

After decades of hard work, many Americans hope their retirement is comfortable and financially secure. But for a large share of the population, that future feels out of reach.

According to a new WalletHub survey, 50% of people don’t think it’s realistic for the average American to retire comfortably. That’s partly because nearly two in five Americans say they feel anxious when thinking about retirement, more than one-quarter don’t have a retirement plan, and 43% expect they’ll need to keep working indefinitely. On top of that, 53% believe paying off debt is a bigger priority than saving for retirement, and many expect to rely on family members for support in their later years.

With so much uncertainty, choosing where to live in retirement becomes an even more important decision. Relocating to a city with lower costs, better healthcare, and opportunities for leisure can stretch savings further and improve quality of life.

To help identify the best options, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 key metrics, including affordability, healthcare infrastructure, quality of life, and recreational opportunities.

“It’s important to choose wisely when picking where to retire, as many retirees are on a fixed income,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “The best cities for retired people are those that minimize taxes and expenses, as well as have good opportunities for retirees to continue paid work for extra income, if they choose to do so."

Continue reading to see which cities were ranked the best — and why.