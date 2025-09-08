The 8 best cities in America to retire in 2025
Not all retirements are created equal. WalletHub ranks the eight best U.S. cities for retirees, balancing affordability, healthcare, and lifestyle perks
After decades of hard work, many Americans hope their retirement is comfortable and financially secure. But for a large share of the population, that future feels out of reach.
According to a new WalletHub survey, 50% of people don’t think it’s realistic for the average American to retire comfortably. That’s partly because nearly two in five Americans say they feel anxious when thinking about retirement, more than one-quarter don’t have a retirement plan, and 43% expect they’ll need to keep working indefinitely. On top of that, 53% believe paying off debt is a bigger priority than saving for retirement, and many expect to rely on family members for support in their later years.
With so much uncertainty, choosing where to live in retirement becomes an even more important decision. Relocating to a city with lower costs, better healthcare, and opportunities for leisure can stretch savings further and improve quality of life.
To help identify the best options, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 key metrics, including affordability, healthcare infrastructure, quality of life, and recreational opportunities.
“It’s important to choose wisely when picking where to retire, as many retirees are on a fixed income,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “The best cities for retired people are those that minimize taxes and expenses, as well as have good opportunities for retirees to continue paid work for extra income, if they choose to do so."
Continue reading to see which cities were ranked the best — and why.
#8: Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati rounds out the list with its affordability and strong community offerings. The city ranks especially high for recreational activities and senior centers. Plus, healthcare access is solid, with many hospitals and services dedicated to older adults.
#7: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale stands out for its coastal lifestyle and access to the water, including some of the nation’s best fishing facilities. It also has great cultural offerings and above-average healthcare. Its costs are higher than in nearby cities, but it still made the list thanks to the combination of oceanfront living and strong senior services.
#6: Atlanta, GA
Atlanta earns its spot with great recreational and cultural opportunities. The city is relatively affordable given its size. Healthcare resources aren’t its strongest area, but Atlanta’s vibrant lifestyle, community offerings, and relatively mild climate make it appealing for retirees.
#5: Tampa, FL
Tampa provides retirees with a relatively affordable option compared to Miami, while still delivering on leisure and comfort. It had strong scores for recreation, with solid access to outdoor activities, cultural events, and community centers. The city also benefits from Florida’s favorable tax environment for retirees.
#4: Miami, FL
Miami lands in the top four thanks to its mix of cultural vibrancy and retiree-friendly amenities. It’s among the best in the country for recreational offerings, including art, dining, and outdoor activities. The healthcare network is strong, with numerous hospitals and senior services. While Miami’s cost of living isn’t the lowest, the city’s climate and lifestyle make it a top choice.
#3: Minneapolis, MN
WalletHub ranked Minneapolis third in part because of its senior-friendly labor market, since a significant share of residents over 65 remain employed. The city also has strong healthcare, with one of the nation’s best hospital systems and plenty of gerontologists.
#2: Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale secures the second spot, offering retirees abundant leisure opportunities. It ranks among the very best for art galleries, volunteer activities, golf courses, and book clubs. Its mild desert climate also ranks near the top nationwide for weather, providing year-round comfort. Arizona’s tax structure, with no estate or inheritance taxes, further boosts its appeal.
#1: Orlando, FL
Orlando tops the list thanks to its tax-friendly environment and wide range of activities. While the cost of living is moderate, Orlando is among the most affordable cities for homemaker services and adult day health care. It also shines in recreation, ranking near the top for music venues, fishing spots, and art galleries.