7 college towns that offer the best value in America A new study examined dozens of different college towns to find affordable ones that will provide students a good return on investment

As tuition skyrockets, families are feeling increasing pressure to choose colleges that deliver a strong return on their investment.

With that in mind, Bankrate evaluated more than 100 college towns and cities nationwide, identifying where students can get the most value for their education.

The study found that smaller college towns, particularly those close to thriving job markets, tend to offer the best balance of affordability and long-term payoff. In contrast, larger and more expensive cities such as New York and San Francisco fell toward the bottom of the list.

To build the list, Bankrate drew on the latest data from the College Scorecard, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Council for Community and Economic Research. The analysis covered 109 college towns and cities, focusing on four main factors: cost of living, 20-year return on investment (ROI), unemployment rate, and graduation rate. The ROI was calculated using median earnings and average annual net costs for students receiving federal aid, with in-state costs used for public universities.

“We have to make sure that we’re aligning with our kids, and they’re entering an environment that’s going to have a return on investment. We have to open our eyes to more possibilities and more options,” Larry Sprung, CFP and founder of Mitlin Financial, told Bankrate.

