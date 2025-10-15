If you're in the market for an ergonomic mouse, these are some of the best options
Discover the best ergonomic mouse options for your comfort, health, and productivity
The mouse you use has a bigger impact on your health than you may think. Hand and wrist injuries have gone way up since the pandemic during the era of increased remote work, partly because of how traditional mice often push the hand into a twisted position, forcing small muscles and tendons to work harder than they should. That can lead to soreness, fatigue, or even long-term conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome.
If you spend hours at a desk, it's extra important to make sure you've got good ergonomics, including an ergonomic mouse that counters arm strain. By supporting the hand’s natural posture, these devices ease pressure on the wrist and forearm.
This list rounds up 10 of the most reliable ergonomic mice on the market today. You'll find options for remote workers, gamers, and people with chronic wrist pain, along with choices that range from budget-friendly to high-end.
Logitech MX Master 3S
Andrew Neel via Pexels
The Logitech MX Master 3S is widely regarded for its productivity-focused design. Its contoured shape cradles the hand, providing natural support that minimizes fatigue. A dedicated thumb rest and sculpted buttons make it easy to stay comfortable.
Beyond comfort, this mouse includes features such as a scroll wheel that switches between ratcheted and free-spin modes, and customizable buttons for workflow shortcuts. It can connect to multiple devices, allowing users to switch between them easily.
- Price range: Around $100
- Best for: Office professionals, designers, and frequent users looking for performance and comfort
Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Ron Lach via Pexels
The Logitech Lift brings vertical design to a compact, approachable shape. Its 57-degree angle mimics a handshake, which reduces pressure on the wrist and forearm. The smaller body size makes it a great fit for people who find larger mice overwhelming.
It also stands out because it is available in both right- and left-handed versions. Inclusivity is rare in the ergonomic mouse market. Add in a choice of colors and a quiet click design, and you get a device that blends comfort with a bit of personality.
- Price range: Around $70
- Best for: Users with small hands and left-handed individuals
Logitech MX Vertical
Matheus Bertelli via Pexels
The MX Vertical is Logitech’s premium vertical option. Its upright build keeps the wrist in a neutral position, limiting the twisting that causes strain. The textured grip is stable, and the tall profile helps the hand feel supported instead of hovering.
It charges quickly through USB-C, with a 1-minute charge providing hours of use. Programmable buttons and easy device switching make it practical for professionals who juggle tasks.
- Price range: Around $100
- Best for: Professionals with wrist strain who want a blend of high-end features and ergonomic design
Anker Ergonomic Vertical Mouse
Declan Sun via Unsplash
The Anker Ergonomic Vertical Mouse is a budget-friendly way to get a comfortable vertical design. It keeps the wrist in a healthier position without adding complicated extras. The lightweight frame and straightforward controls make it easy to adapt to.
Even at a lower price point, it includes side buttons for browsing convenience. For those on a budget, it proves that ergonomic comfort does not have to come at a high cost.
- Price range: Around $30
- Best for: First-time ergonomic users
Evoluent VerticalMouse C Right Wireless
Pew Nguyen via Pexels
The Evoluent VerticalMouse C has a reputation among specialists for its extreme vertical angle. This design puts the hand in a handshake position, and the body of the mouse is sculpted with strong thumb and palm support.
It comes with several programmable buttons and offers wireless reliability. While it sits at the higher end of the price spectrum, it is often worth the investment for users with persistent pain.
- Price range: Around $140
- Best for: People with chronic wrist pain or carpal tunnel
Razer Basilisk V3
Serpstat via Pexels
The Razer Basilisk V3 is a gaming mouse that does not skimp on comfort. Its shape is built for long hours of play, with a supportive thumb rest and textured side grips. The design balances speed and control, so you can react quickly without sacrificing stability.
It also includes features gamers expect: customizable RGB lighting, a high DPI sensor, and a multifunction trigger for rapid commands. Its ergonomic design also supports extended use outside of gaming.
- Price range: Around $70
- Best for: Gamers looking for precision and comfort in equal measure
Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse
The Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse takes a straightforward approach to comfort. Its domed body encourages a more relaxed wrist angle, while the thumb scoop adds stability. The result is a mouse that feels natural during long stretches of office work.
It integrates easily into professional environments, with no flashy extras or steep learning curve. For office workers seeking reliability, it delivers steady comfort day after day.
- Price range: Around $60
Best for: Office workers who want a no-nonsense ergonomic mouse
Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball
Vitória Santos via Pexels
The Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Trackball combines two ergonomic approaches. Its vertical angle eases wrist strain, while the trackball reduces the need for large arm movements.
The trackball is smooth and accurate, making it useful for detailed work. Its wireless design cuts desk clutter, and the vertical grip feels natural once you adjust.
- Price range: Around $75
- Best for: Users who want vertical comfort with the precision of a trackball
Logitech Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball
Terrillo Walls via Unsplash
The Logitech Ergo M575 shifts the work away from the wrist. Its trackball lets you move the cursor without moving your arm, reducing strain on overworked tendons. The ergonomic shape provides a comfortable resting spot for the hand.
It offers long battery life, responsive performance, and a compact footprint that suits small desks. Its familiar feel makes it easier for beginners to adapt to trackball use.
- Price range: Around $50
- Best for: Users with limited space or repetitive strain who want a practical trackball option
QuadraClicks RBT
The QuadraClicks RBT is designed with repetitive strain injuries in mind. Instead of focusing on finger extension, it promotes smaller movements that reduce stress on tendons. Its unusual shape may take time to learn, but many users find it offers lasting relief.
The build quality is solid, and the thoughtful design addresses problems that traditional ergonomic mice overlook. While it may not suit everyone, it is a valuable option for those who struggle with conventional mice.
- Price range: Around $120
- Best for: Users with significant wrist or finger pain who need a specialized design