If you're in the market for an ergonomic mouse, these are some of the best options Discover the best ergonomic mouse options for your comfort, health, and productivity

The mouse you use has a bigger impact on your health than you may think. Hand and wrist injuries have gone way up since the pandemic during the era of increased remote work, partly because of how traditional mice often push the hand into a twisted position, forcing small muscles and tendons to work harder than they should. That can lead to soreness, fatigue, or even long-term conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome.

If you spend hours at a desk, it's extra important to make sure you've got good ergonomics, including an ergonomic mouse that counters arm strain. By supporting the hand’s natural posture, these devices ease pressure on the wrist and forearm.

This list rounds up 10 of the most reliable ergonomic mice on the market today. You'll find options for remote workers, gamers, and people with chronic wrist pain, along with choices that range from budget-friendly to high-end.