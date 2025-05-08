The best EVs to buy before tax credits disappear
President Donald Trump's new bill is eliminating EV tax credits in a few months — but there's still time to take advantage of them if you act quickly.
Once passed, President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill is set to end the EV tax credit by September 30.
That’s three months earlier than the original provision put forth by the House that planned to take away the $7,500 credit for buying or leasing a new EV and the $4,000 credit for buying a used EV in December.
If you want to buy an EV, there’s still time to take advantage of the serious discounts that started under President Joe Biden’s administration. But you have to act fast.
“This is going to be the summer of the EV, because come the end of September those credits will be gone,” Ingrid Malmgren, senior policy director at Plug In America, told CNBC. "If you’re interested in driving an EV — either new, used or leased — now is the time to act."
But not all EVs qualify for the tax credit. To get the money, the vehicle you purchase must undergo final assembly in North America, meet critical mineral and battery component requirements, be made by a qualified manufacturer, have a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 14,000 pounds, and have a battery capacity of at least 7 kilowatt hours.
And there are income limits on those who can claim the credit. To get it, your modified adjusted gross income can’t be over:
- $300,000 for married couples filing jointly or a surviving spouse
- $225,000 for heads of households
- $150,000 for all other filers
Here’s a list of cars that qualify and come highly rated from experts.
Kia EV6
jetcityimage / Getty Images
Car and Driver praised the EV6 for “unmistakable design, sweet driving dynamics, spacious cabin,” giving it a 9.5/10 score.
"Whether it's the full-kill GT version or the long-range version, every version of the EV6 delivers a great all-around EV driving experience,” the group said.
It’s priced between $44,375 and $65,275 before the $7,500 credit.
Kia EV9
jetcityimage / Getty Images
Consumer Reports called the EV9 the "best mainstream electric three-row SUV.”
"The SUV is quick, quiet, and rides comfortably,” the group wrote. "Some of the controls are unusual and unconventional but easy enough to get used to, although the climate information can be difficult to read at a glance because it’s hidden by the steering wheel rim.”
The car costs between $54,900 and $73,900 before the $7,500 credit.
Tesla Model Y
MarioGuti / Getty Images
The 2025 Model Y is ranked as Consumer Reports' best electric SUV.
"The Model Y is essentially an SUV version of the Model 3, sharing key underpinnings and features. It’s quick and agile, and the ability to use Tesla’s supercharging network is a major advantage,” the group said.
Still, it had criticisms of its "distracting control layout and a stiff ride.” Consumer Reports said it recorded a 330-mile range on the SUV, which costs between $44,990 and $51,490 before the $7,500 credit.
Tesla Model 3
Jonathan W. Cohen / Getty Images
The 2025 Model 3 made Consumer Reports' list of best electric vehicles. Consumer Reports said it recorded "an impressive 334 miles during our 70-mph highway range test of the Long Range all-wheel-drive version.”
It praised the front seats of the car, but warned that the backseats are tight. The Model 3 costs between $42,490 and $54,990 before the $7,500 credit.
Genesis GV70
jetcityimage / Getty Images
While the Genesis GV70 didn’t make Consumer Reports’ best EV list, it still got solid ratings.
“It's one of the nicest EVs you can buy, with vigorous acceleration, capable handling, a comfortable ride, and a quiet and pampering cabin,” the group said. "Its driving range is on the short side — it covered a modest 220 miles in our 70-mph highway-range test.”
The GV70 starts at $66,950 before the $7,500 credit.
Hyundai Ioniq5
Luca Piccini Basile / Getty Images
The Ioniq5 got a 10/10 rating from Car and Driver, which described the EV as “cool-looking, fun to drive, and pleasant to be in.”
“The Ioniq 5 continues to deliver the clever features and excellent value that has made it a Car and Driver multiple-award winner,” the group said.
It costs between $44,200 and $59,800 before the $7,500 credit.