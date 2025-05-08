The best EVs to buy before tax credits disappear President Donald Trump's new bill is eliminating EV tax credits in a few months — but there's still time to take advantage of them if you act quickly.

Once passed, President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill is set to end the EV tax credit by September 30.

That’s three months earlier than the original provision put forth by the House that planned to take away the $7,500 credit for buying or leasing a new EV and the $4,000 credit for buying a used EV in December.

If you want to buy an EV, there’s still time to take advantage of the serious discounts that started under President Joe Biden’s administration. But you have to act fast.

“This is going to be the summer of the EV, because come the end of September those credits will be gone,” Ingrid Malmgren, senior policy director at Plug In America, told CNBC. "If you’re interested in driving an EV — either new, used or leased — now is the time to act."

But not all EVs qualify for the tax credit. To get the money, the vehicle you purchase must undergo final assembly in North America, meet critical mineral and battery component requirements, be made by a qualified manufacturer, have a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 14,000 pounds, and have a battery capacity of at least 7 kilowatt hours.

And there are income limits on those who can claim the credit. To get it, your modified adjusted gross income can’t be over:

$300,000 for married couples filing jointly or a surviving spouse

$225,000 for heads of households

$150,000 for all other filers

Here’s a list of cars that qualify and come highly rated from experts.