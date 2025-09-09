8 places to hike this fall to see foliage
These spots selected by Conde Nast Traveler offer a mix of accessibility, scenery, and seasonal highlights
Fall might be the best time of year to hit the trails. Cooler weather makes hiking more comfortable, and changing leaves make already-beautiful vistas even more stunning.
To help identify some of the top options, we've enlisted the help of Conde Nast Traveler, which created a list of some of the best hikes to take across the U.S. in the fall.
These spots offer a mix of accessibility, scenery, and seasonal highlights, whether it’s sweeping views, colorful foliage, or fewer crowds than in peak summer.
2 / 9
Acadia National Park, Maine
Stan Dzugan / Getty Images
Visitors head to Acadia in the fall for cooler conditions and sweeping views across the Atlantic coastline. The season highlights the park’s mix of rocky summits, inland lakes, and forests, making it one of the region’s most popular outdoor destinations.
3 / 9
Mount Greylock, Massachusetts
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
Mount Greylock, the state’s highest peak, becomes a major fall draw thanks to its wide-ranging views across the Berkshires. Both hikers and drivers can reach the top, giving easy access to the changing landscape below.
4 / 9
Cold Spring, New York
zxvisual / Getty Images
Cold Spring is a go-to fall hiking spot in the Hudson Valley, where steep climbs offer views across the river and surrounding ridges. Its proximity to New York City makes it a convenient day trip during peak leaf season.
5 / 9
Whiteside Mountain, North Carolina
Sean Pavone / Getty Images
The Whiteside Mountain loop provides a quick hike with broad overlooks of the southern Blue Ridge. Its accessibility makes it a fall favorite for casual hikers looking to see the mountains during October’s peak color window.
6 / 9
Vogel State Park, Georgia
Steve Samples / 500px / Getty Images
Situated in the Chattahoochee National Forest, Vogel is one of Georgia’s most visited fall parks. Waterfalls and lake views combine with bright seasonal colors to make it a draw for families and day visitors.
7 / 9
Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio
ToddSm66 / Getty Images
Cuyahoga Valley offers accessible trails between Cleveland and Akron that become especially popular in autumn. The Towpath Trail and other routes give visitors close access to farmland, forests, and river scenery during the peak color season.
8 / 9
Kenosha Pass, Colorado
Faina Gurevich / Getty Images
Kenosha Pass is a top fall destination in Colorado thanks of extensive aspen groves. The trails are moderately challenging and attract large crowds in late September, when the colors are at their brightest.
9 / 9
Zion National Park, Utah
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
In Zion, fall means cooler weather and fewer crowds, making it a great time to tackle longer hikes. Cottonwood and maple trees add even more color to the red rock canyons.