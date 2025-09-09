8 places to hike this fall to see foliage

8 places to hike this fall to see foliage These spots selected by Conde Nast Traveler offer a mix of accessibility, scenery, and seasonal highlights

Fall might be the best time of year to hit the trails. Cooler weather makes hiking more comfortable, and changing leaves make already-beautiful vistas even more stunning.

To help identify some of the top options, we've enlisted the help of Conde Nast Traveler, which created a list of some of the best hikes to take across the U.S. in the fall.

These spots offer a mix of accessibility, scenery, and seasonal highlights, whether it’s sweeping views, colorful foliage, or fewer crowds than in peak summer.