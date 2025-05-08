The best cars, SUVs, and minivans for families, according to Car and Driver
When it comes to choosing a vehicle for your family, practicality often matters more than flash. Whether you're bringing your kids to school, loading up for a road trip, or just trying to get through your weekly grocery run, the right car can make all the difference.
Today’s family-friendly vehicles go far beyond basic transportation — they offer safety, space, comfort, and tech features designed to make life easier for everyone on board.
Car and Driver compiled a list of the best vehicles for families. It looked at about 200 data points to assess comfort, value, storage, fuel efficiency, and safety.
Best family minivan: 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Microbus
Credit: Volkswagen
The 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Microbus took the top spot for minivans. The newly redesigned van got a 10/10 rating from the site. It starts at $61,545 and has an estimated range of just over 230 miles.
Car and Driver praised the ID.Buzz for "charming and nostalgic design both inside and out," a "huge amount of space inside," and "strong acceleration."
"The ID.Buzz serves up a healthy portion of nostalgic charm, acting as VW's halo model while also providing EV shoppers with a practical choice for families," it said.
The 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid came in the second place and the 2025 Kia Carnival came in third.
Best family SUV: 2025 Kia Telluride
Credit: Kia
The 2025 Kia Telluride was rated the best family SUV, with a 10/10 rating from Car and Driver. The SUV starts at $37,805 and gets an estimated 20-22 miles per gallon.
"The Telluride remains the SUV to beat in its class, delivering plenty of space and a well-trimmed cabin that approaches luxury standards," Car and Driver said.
The 2025 Kia EV9 came in second and the 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid came in third.
Best hybrid family SUV: 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
Credit: Toyota
The 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid came in first for best hybrid SUV for families. It got a 9.5/10 rating from Car and Driving and starts at $45,705.
"With a spacious third row, a choice of two hybrid powertrains, and a comfortable, well-equipped cabin, the Grand Highlander Hybrid is a sterling family-focused transportation tool," the site said.
Best electric family SUV: 2025 Kia EV9
Credit: Kia
Car and Driver rated the 2025 Kia EV9 the best electric SUV. It got a 10/10 rating, starts at $56,395, and gets an estimated range between 230-304 miles.
"Kia took everything it learned from its Telluride SUV and applied it to the all-electric EV9 with spectacular results," it said.
The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 came in second and 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 came in third.
Best mid-sized family sedan: 2025 Honda Accord
Artistic Operations / Getty Images
The 2025 Honda Accord was rated the best mid-sized family sedan, with a 10/10 rating from Car and Driver. It starts at $29,445 and gets an estimated 32-48 miles per gallon.
"Family sedan practicality and fun handling converge in the Accord, which makes it a winner in our book," it said.
The 2025 Toyota Camry came in second and the 2025 Kia K5 came in third.
Best family pickup truck: 2025 Rivian R1T
Credit: Rivian
The Rivian R1T was ranked the best family pickup truck, with a 10/10 ranking from Car and Driver. It starts at $71,700 and gets an estimated 258-420 mile range.
"A rocket on the road and quick at the charger, the Rivian R1T's combination of features, range, and performance has it out front in the EV pickup segment — but the competition is close behind," it said.
The 2025 Ram 1500 came in second and the 2025 Ford Maverick came in third.