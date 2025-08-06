The 5 states with the best healthcare in America — and the 5 with the worst

The 5 states with the best healthcare in America — and the 5 with the worst "The best health care in the nation isn’t helpful if it bankrupts the people who try to get it, and cheap health care isn’t worth paying for if it provides subpar or ineffective treatment," one analyst said

U.S. healthcare spending reached a whopping $4.9 trillion in 2023, which translates to $14,670 per capita. But despite the thousands spent on each American, many people still don’t feel like they’re receiving good care. And without guaranteed access to healthcare, tens of millions of people in the country are uninsured.

WalletHub set out to find the states with the best and worst healthcare in 2025.

“Health care has two crucial components, cost and quality. The best health care in the nation isn’t helpful if it bankrupts the people who try to get it, and cheap health care isn’t worth paying for if it provides subpar or ineffective treatment,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "Therefore, the best states for health care are those that make high-quality care affordable, on top of providing many options for doctors and making insurance easily accessible.”

To make its determination, WalletHub looked at a series of factors, including across three main categories: cost, access, and outcomes. It considered everything from mortality rates across demographics, doctors per capita, and the average cost of insurance premiums.

Continue reading to see which states ranked the best and the worst.