The 5 best jobs for American expats
From teaching abroad to working with tourists, these are the top jobs for expats, according to experts
More and more Americans are considering moving abroad. But the biggest hurdle for those thinking about leaving the U.S. tends to be what they’ll do for work once they leave.
William Russell, a company that provides insurance for people working overseas, recently compiled a list of some of the best jobs for expats worldwide.
Language Teaching
Teaching a language remains one of the easiest and most accessible jobs for expats. According to William Russell, global demand for language instruction is rising and projected to grow about 20% by 2032. In most cases, native English speakers can find work without much prior experience.
Logistics
The growth of online shopping has fueled high demand for logistics professionals worldwide. William Russell reports that the industry was worth $9.5 trillion in 2021 and could reach $15.5 trillion by 2027. A range of jobs in the industry are housed in places ex-pats love to move, and English skills can come in handy.
Gaming
William Russell says the gaming market is expanding at a rate of 13.4% a year and could be worth $237 billion by 2031. While you’ll likely already need developing and programming skills before your leave the U.S., there’s a booming international market you might be able to tap into abroad.
Cybersecurity
As cyber threats grow, so has the cybersecurity industry. William Russell reports that cybersecurity job openings jumped from 1 million to 3.5 million between 2013 and 2021. Roles include analysts, engineers, and ethical hackers and many companies around the world offer early-career training. If you're in the industry already in the U.S., it might help too as countries around the world grow more serious about their own cybersecurity.
Travel and Tourism
It might seem a bit obvious, but one way to make a living abroad is working with tourists who are visiting the place you now call home. William Russell says the tourism industry is projected to grow about 3.6% from 2024 to 2029, and says expats can often find work as hotel staff, tour operators, or event planners.