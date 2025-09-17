The best minivans and 3-row SUVs for your family, according to Consumer Reports
These large minivans and SUVs come recommended by the experts — and not all of them will break the bank
When it comes to choosing a vehicle for your family, practicality and safety come first. Whether you're bringing your kids to school, loading up for a road trip, or just trying to get through your weekly grocery run, the right car can make all the difference.
But with so many options on the market, it's hard to know which to choose. That's why Consumer Reports compiled its list of the best minivans and 3-row SUVs for your family.
We've broken down the top results from the list, explaining which cars made it and why.
Best minivan: Kia Carnival
jetcityimage / Getty Images
The 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid topped CR's list, praising it for fuel efficiency, powertrain, and interior room.
"Kia’s roomy, comfortable, and refined Carnival is now available in a fuel-efficient hybrid model," it wrote. "However, apparently calling this a 'minivan' is a no-no in Kia-speak, as the automaker refers to the Carnival as an “MPV,” or “multi-purpose vehicle,' in its marketing."
The van's base MRSP falls between $40,800-52,900.
Best 3-row SUV starting under $40,000: Toyota Highlander
Artistic Operations / Getty Images
If you're looking for a three-row SUV that starts under $40,000, CR recommends the 2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The car gets 35 miles per gallon, with a Base MSRP range between $39,520 and $53,675.
"The fourth-generation Highlander is a very sensible choice...it rides comfortably, has user-friendly controls and gets excellent fuel economy," CR said. "All told, it’s a smart choice for families looking for a do-it-all super functional vehicle."
Best large 3-row SUV: Toyota Sequoia
jetcityimage / Getty Images
CR recommends families consider the 2025 Toyota Sequoia for a large three-row SUV. The car gets 18 miles per gallon and has a base MSRP range between $62,425 and $83,915.
"The redesigned Sequoia boasts a burly, high-tech hybrid powertrain, but in other ways it feels considerably old-school," CR said, adding that the vehicle has "unsettled ride" and "clumsy handling."
Best luxury 3-row SUV: Lexus TX
Credit: Lexus
CR recommends the Lexus TX Hybrid for a luxury three-row SUV. It gets 24 miles per gallon with a base MSRP between $55,140 and $77,210.
It said while the TX shares dimensions with the new Toyota Grand Highlander, the TX "is more plush and luxurious."
"This new Lexus benefits from a boxy shape and added length over the latest RX, enabling spacious accommodations for all three rows, along with tremendous cargo-toting abilities when the third row is folded down," CR said.
Best EV/Hybrid that seats 7: Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
photosvit / Getty Images
For an EV or Hybrid that seats seven, a few cars took the top spot, including the Carnival Hybrid and Highlander Hybrid already mentioned. The 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid also graced the list. It has a base MSRP between $37,800 and $49,650 and gets 34 miles per gallon.
"The Santa Fe’s 2024 redesign brings distinctively squared-off exterior styling, a striking cabin thanks to its large, dual-screen display, abundant small-item storage nooks, and a standard (though admittedly small) third-row seat," it said.
Most reliable used 3-row SUV/Minivans under $25,000: Chevrolet Traverse
shaunl / Getty Images
CR recommends looking at a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse, which usually sells for between $16,475 and $28,400 used.
"Not only is it competitive with popular three-row SUVs, such as the Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, and Toyota Highlander, it beats them in their own game," CR said of the vehicle.