The best deals for new cars this July 4th, according to Consumer Reports
You can save thousands of dollars on some models from Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Ford this weekend
If you're looking to buy a new car this Fourth of July, a few brands have deals on great cars, SUVs, and trucks.
Consumer Reports compiled a list of the best ones and how much you'll save by making your purchase over the holiday weekend.
Kia Nero Electric 2025
The Kia Nero Electric 2025 model is 21% off this weekend. It usually costs between $39,600 and $44,600 and is not eligible for EV credits. Consumer Reports has it as a "recommended pick."
Hyundai Ioniq 6 2025
The Ioniq 6 is another highly-rated EV on sale this weekend. Consumer Reports said buyers can score it 16% off. It usually retails for between $37,850 and $54,600, meaning there's potential savings of more than $8,000 off the MSRP.
Hyundai Kona 2025
Hyundai's subcompact Kona SUV is being sold for 8% off its usual price of between $24,550 and $33,600. It gets an overall 26 miles per gallon and is a Consumer Reports recommended pick.
Honda Ridgeline 2025
Honda's highly-rated pickup truck is 8% off this holiday weekend. Consumer Reports recommends the truck, ranking it number one among mid-sized pickups. It usually goes for between $40,150 and $46,750 and gets an overall 20 miles per gallon.
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2025
The Sonata Hybrid, a Consumer Reports recommended pick, is 6% off this weekend, allowing buyers to save more than $1,800 from the MSRP of $31,250.
Ford Explorer 2025
Ford's classic SUV is 6% off this weekend, meaning buyers can save around $2,880 on the MSRP of $47,020. The SUV gets 21 miles per gallon overall, according to Consumer Reports testing.
Ford Escape 2025
The 2025 Escape is also 6% off this weekend, saving buyers more than $1,700 on the MSRP of $30,915. It's a Consumer Reports recommend pick, although it's ranked 17th on its list of best compact SUVs. It gets an overall 25 miles per gallon.
Ford Bronco Sport 2025
Ford's fun Bronco Sport is 6% off as well. It ranks ninth on Consumer Reports list of best subcompact SUVs, and gets an overall 25 miles per gallon. Buyers can save more than $2,000 on the MSRP of $36,455.