The best Saturday Night Live commercial parodies of all time

Saturday Night Live has been a staple of late-night comedy for decades, and Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of its first-ever show, which aired on October 11, 1975.

From Celebrity Jeopardy to the musical stylings of Lonely Island, the SNL cast managed to make just about everyone chuckle.

With so many years of great content available, it's tough to pick what's best. Rolling Stone recently gave it a shot and ranked SNL's best commercial parodies of all time.

Continue reading to see which ones made the list — and give them a watch if you need a good laugh.

Leigh Morgan contributed to this article.