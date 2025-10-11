The best Saturday Night Live commercial parodies of all time
The sketches include appearances from SNL alumni like Mike Myers, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Adam Sandler
Saturday Night Live has been a staple of late-night comedy for decades, and Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of its first-ever show, which aired on October 11, 1975.
From Celebrity Jeopardy to the musical stylings of Lonely Island, the SNL cast managed to make just about everyone chuckle.
With so many years of great content available, it's tough to pick what's best. Rolling Stone recently gave it a shot and ranked SNL's best commercial parodies of all time.
Continue reading to see which ones made the list — and give them a watch if you need a good laugh.
Leigh Morgan contributed to this article.
2 / 11
#10: Schmitts Gay Beer
Rolling Stone ranked "Schmitts Gay Beer" the 10th best. Starring Adam Sandler and Chris Farley, it first premiered in 1991 during season 17.
3 / 11
#9: Totino's
SNL Totino's Pizza Rolls commercial starring Kristen Stewart made waves when it premiered in 2017. It secured the 9th ranking on Rolling Stone's list.
4 / 11
#8: Jake From State Farm
Michael B. Jordan plays Jake From State Farm in this skit the Internet loved. It premiered in January 2023 and was ranked 8th by Rolling Stone.
5 / 11
#7: Annuale
With Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Kristen Wiig, it's no wonder Annuale — about a birth control pill that lets women have only one period a year — is a fan favorite. It premiered in 2008 during season 33 and was ranked 7th by Rolling Stone.
6 / 11
#6: Old Glory Insurance
This parody of Colonial Penn Life Insurance ads, written by Adam McKay and starring Sam Waterston, is an all-time classic. It premiered in 1995 during season 21 and ranked 6th on Rolling Stone's list.
7 / 11
#5: Wells for Boys
This genius sketch written by Julio Torres and starring Emma Stone is about a Fisher Price toy well for sensitive boys. It premiered in December 2016 and was ranked 5th by Rolling Stone.
8 / 11
#4: Colon Blow
This parody of Total cereals ads from 1989 was a hit at the time and is still a classic. It premiered in November 1989 and was ranked 4th by Rolling Stone.
9 / 11
#3: The United Way
NFL quarterback Peyton Manning's parody of a United Way charity commercial proved he had talents that stretched beyond the field. It premiered in 2007 during season 32 and was ranked 3rd by Rolling Stone
10 / 11
#2: Super Bass-o-matic ’76
The "Super Bass-o-matic ’76" fish blender ad from SNL's first season remains one of its best of all time. Rolling Stone ranked the commercial starring Dan Aykroyd the second best.
11 / 11
#1: Happy Fun Ball
Rolling Stone named 1991's "Happy Fun Ball" ad from Season 16 — starring Dana Carvey, Jan Hooks, and Mike Myers — the greatest SNL commercial of all time.