The 7 best ski resorts in America this winter
Readers helped Ski Magazine choose the best mountains in the U.S., based on snow quality, affordability, and a slew of other factors
If you’re trying to figure out where to go skiing this winter, there’s no shortage of options. In fact, there might even be too many mountains to pick from.
Enter Ski Magazine, which surveyed its readers to find the best ski resorts in 2025. The publication compiled its list based on “thousands of data points from knowledgeable ski travelers" and whittled it down to the cream of the crop.
Continue reading to see which made the list — and why.
#7: Alta Ski Area, Utah
Johannes Kroemer / Getty Images
Alta is a skier’s mountain, celebrated for its exceptional snow. Although often seen as expert-only, SKI Magazine says Alta's intermediate runs are often quiet while people flock to its steeps and bowls. Plus, its skier-only policy creates a unique experience, even if parking and traffic can be challenging.
#6: Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Vermont
katyenka / Getty Images
Smugglers’ Notch, or “Smuggs,” blends family-friendly amenities with some of the East’s steepest terrain, SKI Magazine said. Its remote location and absence from multipasses like Ikon or Epic help keep crowds small. Visitors liked its service, ski school, and mix of trails suitable for both beginners and experts.
#5: Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico
raclro / Getty Images
Taos draws skiers seeking steep, technical terrain along with a distinctive Southwestern atmosphere. According to SKI Magazine, its ridges and hike-to lines are among the country’s toughest, yet the resort remains manageable for families.
#4: Saddleback Mountain, Maine
Boston Globe / Getty Images
Saddleback isn’t easy to get to, but its terrain and a classic New England feel won praise from SKI Magazine. Since reopening in 2020, it has added high-speed lifts, expanded glades, and built new lodging
#3: Aspen Snowmass, Colorado
John P Kelly / Getty Images
Aspen Snowmass provides one of the most varied ski experiences in North America, with four distinct mountains under a single ticket, SKI Magazine said. From expert terrain to beginner-friendly trails, it has options for every skill level. Recent expansions and village upgrades have enhanced the experience, even if skiing there can be costly.
#2: Mad River Glen, Vermont
John Greim / Contributor / Getty Images
Mad River Glen stays true to its roots, focusing entirely on skiing. Readers told SKI Magazine that the steep, natural terrain and iconic single chair define the mountain, even if amenities are minimal. There are no on-mountain hotels or nightlife, just pure skiing across groomed trails and woods.
#1: Snowbasin Resort, Utah
raclro / Getty Images
Snowbasin earned the top spot with a combination of fast lifts, varied terrain, and attentive service. SKI Magazine readers highlighted the resort’s uncrowded slopes, high-quality grooming, and great food. With its Olympic history and planned upgrades for the 2034 games, Snowbasin balances big-mountain skiing with a welcoming, local feel.