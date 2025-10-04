The 7 best ski resorts in America this winter Readers helped Ski Magazine choose the best mountains in the U.S., based on snow quality, affordability, and a slew of other factors

If you’re trying to figure out where to go skiing this winter, there’s no shortage of options. In fact, there might even be too many mountains to pick from.

Enter Ski Magazine, which surveyed its readers to find the best ski resorts in 2025. The publication compiled its list based on “thousands of data points from knowledgeable ski travelers" and whittled it down to the cream of the crop.

Continue reading to see which made the list — and why.