The best small cities in America right now
Smaller cities can offer big advantages, like lower costs, shorter commutes, and strong communities. Here are the 10 best, according to a new ranking
Life in a smaller city often means more breathing room, shorter commutes, closer-knit neighborhoods, and a lower cost of living. But not all small cities are created equal.
To find the best ones, WalletHub studied 1,318 communities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. Researchers evaluated cities on affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety — looking at data points ranging from housing costs to school quality to local amenities.
“The best small cities offer strong job markets, high-quality education, good health care, safe living conditions and plenty of local flair to help you achieve a high quality of life," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "While small cities may lack some advantages of big cities, like robust public transportation systems, they make up for these shortcomings in other areas.”
Continue reading to see which 10 topped the list and why.
10th best: Lehi, Utah
Renphoto / Getty Images
Lehi has quickly become one of the fastest-growing small cities in the U.S., with its population expanding more than 30% in recent years and jobs increasing nearly 46%. Median household income is strong at more than $125,000, and nearly eight in ten households own their homes. Families benefit from high graduation rates and solid schools, while residents enjoy short commutes and easy access to outdoor recreation.
9th best: Appleton, Wisconsin
JamesBrey / Getty Images
Appleton stands out for its affordability, with a low cost of living and housing expenses that make homeownership attainable for many families. The city has strong educational outcomes, with graduation rates topping 94%, and a reputation for community safety. Population growth has been steady, while the local economy supports both work-life balance and a strong sense of stability.
8th best: Saratoga Springs, New York
Barry Winiker / Getty Images
Known for cultural offerings and historic character, Saratoga Springs offers more museums, theaters, and arts venues than most small cities. While the median income is lower than some peers, it balances this with a relatively low unemployment rate and strong educational attainment. Parks and recreation are plentiful, and the city draws families with its excellent school system and high graduation rates.
7th best: Brentwood, Tennessee
RAUL RODRIGUEZ / Getty Images
Brentwood is one of the wealthiest small cities in the U.S., with household incomes nearing $185,000 and a homeownership rate above 90%. Schools are great, with graduation rates above 97%, and the city offers ample access to parks and fitness centers. Despite rapid growth, Brentwood maintains low poverty levels and a safe environment.
6th best: Fishers, Indiana
Allen J. Schaben / Contributor / Getty Images
Fishers combines high incomes and affordable living with strong education and community health outcomes. Nearly 77% of residents own their homes, and the city posts low unemployment and poverty rates. With an emphasis on schools — where graduation rates approach 98% — Fishers appeals to families looking for opportunity and stability.
5th best: Westfield, Indiana
Credit: Google Streetview
Westfield is one of the country’s fastest-growing small cities, with job growth above 33% and household incomes nearing $120,000. The city boasts a high homeownership rate and strong graduation numbers, making it especially family-friendly.
4th best: Lexington, Massachusetts
flySnow / Getty Images
This historic New England town is one of the nation’s most affluent, with household incomes above $200,000. Nearly all residents graduate high school, and more than 99% have at least a diploma. The city is known for its excellent schools and community health, while maintaining low poverty and unemployment rates. Though the cost of living is high, Lexington consistently ranks among the best small cities for raising a family.
3rd best: Apex, North Carolina
flySnow / Getty Images
Apex has seen explosive growth in both population and jobs, with a workforce expanding nearly 30%. High household incomes above $135,000, paired with affordable housing costs, have made it one of the most attractive small cities in the South. Families benefit from strong schools and high graduation rates.
2nd best: Brookfield, Wisconsin
halbergman / Getty Images
Brookfield has a median household income above $124,000 and more than 82% of households own their homes. The city has some of the highest graduation and diploma rates in the nation, and residents benefit from a low unemployment rate.
Best: Carmel, Indiana
littleny / Getty Images
Carmel tops the list as the best small city in America, combining strong incomes with one of the highest homeownership rates in the country. The city has great schools, with graduation rates near 98%, and a well-educated population. Carmel stands out for its safe neighborhoods, cultural amenities, and rapid income growth.