The best small cities in America right now Smaller cities can offer big advantages, like lower costs, shorter commutes, and strong communities. Here are the 10 best, according to a new ranking

Life in a smaller city often means more breathing room, shorter commutes, closer-knit neighborhoods, and a lower cost of living. But not all small cities are created equal.

To find the best ones, WalletHub studied 1,318 communities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. Researchers evaluated cities on affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety — looking at data points ranging from housing costs to school quality to local amenities.

“The best small cities offer strong job markets, high-quality education, good health care, safe living conditions and plenty of local flair to help you achieve a high quality of life," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "While small cities may lack some advantages of big cities, like robust public transportation systems, they make up for these shortcomings in other areas.”

