The 10 best state fairs across the U.S.
From giant butter cows to fried cake, these state fairs are full of tradition, food, and fun
There's nothing quite like a state fair. They mix nostalgia with spectacle, drawing millions for a taste of local food, music, and carnival thrills. From massive produce and livestock competitions to outrageous fried creations, each fair reflects the personality of its state while offering a chance for communities to come together and have fun.
To determine the nation’s favorites, USA Today's 10Best team assembled a panel of experts who nominated standout state fairs from across the country. Readers then cast their votes, deciding which fairs earned a spot in the top 10. The result is a list that celebrates iconic and surprising fairs across the country.
Continue reading to see which fairs made the list — and why.
2 / 11
#10: Ohio State Fair – Columbus, Ohio
Douglas Sacha / Getty Images
One of the country’s longest-running fairs, the Ohio State Fair draws close to a million visitors over nearly two weeks each summer. Beyond the rides and food, it offers quirky attractions such as camel rides, giant board games, a tattoo contest, and one of the world’s longest portable sky rides. Since its modest start in 1850, it has grown into a must-see event with endless food options.
3 / 11
#9: Washington State Fair – Puyallup, Washington
400tmax / Getty Images
The Washington State Fair has been around since 1900 and now attracts more than a million attendees annually. It hosts two separate events each year, with the fall fair lasting over two weeks. Visitors come for the rides, agricultural competitions, winemaking exhibits, and an entertainment lineup that brings big names to the Pacific Northwest.
4 / 11
#8: Florida State Fair – Tampa, Florida
Jeff Greenberg / Getty Images
Each February, Tampa welcomes the Florida State Fair, a showcase of the state’s agricultural and cultural highlights. Guests can explore livestock shows, thrill rides, and art displays while eating fair food like deep-fried strawberry shortcake. The fair also has concerts, circus acts, and exhibits about Floridian history.
5 / 11
#7: Alaska State Fair – Palmer, Alaska
Anchorage Daily News / Contributor / Getty Images
Set against the Chugach Mountains, the Alaska State Fair is known for its jaw-dropping giant vegetables, vibrant gardens, and uniquely Alaskan flair. Since 1936, it has been the state’s biggest summer celebration, offering carnival rides, horse shows, live performances, and hundreds of vendors.
6 / 11
#6: Indiana State Fair – Indianapolis, Indiana
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
For more than a century, the Indiana State Fair has celebrated agriculture and community pride in the heart of the Midwest. The event blends farm traditions with modern entertainment, boasting one of the largest midways in the country.
7 / 11
#5: South Carolina State Fair – Columbia, South Carolina
Wirestock / Getty Images
Columbia transforms into a hub of rides, food, and entertainment for the South Carolina State Fair every October. Families flock to roller coasters, petting zoos, and creative competitions, while eating turkey legs and fried cookie dough.
8 / 11
#4: State Fair of Texas – Dallas, Texas
Jay Mize / Getty Images
The State Fair of Texas is all about scale. Since 1886, it has been a massive celebration of agriculture, education, and Texas pride, drawing millions annually. Visitors can enjoy car shows, chili cook-offs, shopping, and the famed Big Tex Choice Awards, where unusual fried creations compete for attention.
9 / 11
#3: Wisconsin State Fair – West Allis, Wisconsin
Matt Anderson Photography / Getty Images
A summertime tradition for more than 100 years, the Wisconsin State Fair features everything from animal competitions to craft exhibits and flower shows. More than a million people come each year for the rides, shopping, and entertainment, with top-tier musicians often taking the stage. Cheese lovers will also feel right at home with competitions spotlighting the state’s dairy excellence.
10 / 11
#2: Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, Iowa
Brandon Bell / Getty Images
One of the most iconic fairs in the country, the Iowa State Fair has inspired novels, films, and even a Broadway musical. Held each August in Des Moines, it is famous for its butter cow sculpture and has earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. More than a million attendees go each year.
11 / 11
#1: Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minnesota
JoeChristensen / Getty Images
Known as the “Great Minnesota Get-Together,” this fair tops the list with nearly two million annual visitors. Spanning 320 acres, it runs from late August through Labor Day and provides a major economic boost to the region, with thousands of vendors, live entertainment, and countless food options.