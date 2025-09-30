The 5 best states in America for teachers — and the 5 worst

The 5 best states in America for teachers — and the 5 worst Where teachers are more likely to thrive — or struggle — has a lot to do with where they live and work

Teaching is undoubtedly one of the most important jobs in the country, but the pay doesn’t always reflect that. In fact, a recent poll found that 44% of K-12 educators feel burnt out “always” or “very often,” and many feel undervalued.

But not all states treat their educators equally. In some parts of the U.S., teachers earn competitive salaries, receive stronger retirement benefits, and work in school systems that invest heavily in resources. In others, pay and protections lag, fueling high turnover and dissatisfaction.

To find the best and worst states for teachers in 2025, WalletHub compared all 50 states plus the District of Columbia across 24 key measures of teacher-friendliness. The study evaluated two main dimensions: opportunity & competition, which emphasized salary, benefits, and job security, and academic & work environment, which looked at factors such as school quality, student–teacher ratios, and state investment in education.

“Despite having one of the most crucial jobs in America – educating the next generation – teachers are often underpaid and underappreciated,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “The states that make a teaching career the most rewarding are those that compensate educators well, invest heavily in educational resources, pass laws that improve school-system quality, and provide supportive conditions that lead to low turnover.”

Continue reading to see the five best states for teachers — and the five worst, according to WalletHub.