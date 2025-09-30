The 5 best states in America for teachers — and the 5 worst
Where teachers are more likely to thrive — or struggle — has a lot to do with where they live and work
Teaching is undoubtedly one of the most important jobs in the country, but the pay doesn’t always reflect that. In fact, a recent poll found that 44% of K-12 educators feel burnt out “always” or “very often,” and many feel undervalued.
But not all states treat their educators equally. In some parts of the U.S., teachers earn competitive salaries, receive stronger retirement benefits, and work in school systems that invest heavily in resources. In others, pay and protections lag, fueling high turnover and dissatisfaction.
To find the best and worst states for teachers in 2025, WalletHub compared all 50 states plus the District of Columbia across 24 key measures of teacher-friendliness. The study evaluated two main dimensions: opportunity & competition, which emphasized salary, benefits, and job security, and academic & work environment, which looked at factors such as school quality, student–teacher ratios, and state investment in education.
“Despite having one of the most crucial jobs in America – educating the next generation – teachers are often underpaid and underappreciated,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “The states that make a teaching career the most rewarding are those that compensate educators well, invest heavily in educational resources, pass laws that improve school-system quality, and provide supportive conditions that lead to low turnover.”
Continue reading to see the five best states for teachers — and the five worst, according to WalletHub.
5th best: Illinois
Illinois was ranked fifth best state for teachers. There, teachers start at $45,145, slightly below the national median, but earn an average of $76,120, ranking among the highest nationally. Growth potential is solid, though salaries have risen only 22.5% in the past decade. Pension benefits are among the most generous, averaging $49,653. The 13.5-to-1 student-teacher ratio is manageable, and per-student spending is a healthy $22,474. Tenure comes after four years, with moderate protections.
4th best: New York
Starting salaries in New York are relatively modest at $44,568, but state-wide average pay is the highest in the nation at $85,096. That makes New York one of the best states for long-term earning potential, though decade-long salary growth has been slower at 24%. New York also provides relatively generous pensions and class sizes are among the smallest nationally with an 11.6-to-1 student–teacher ratio. The state leads all others in school spending at $33,075 per student. Tenure is granted after four years, with some of the strongest protections in the country, helping New York claim the fourth spot.
3rd best: Washington
Washington offers an average starting salary of $50,369 and one of the highest overall averages at $79,774. While income growth potential is on the lower side, teachers have seen the strongest decade-long salary gains in the country—up 75% since 2015. Washington spends heavily at $20,930 per student, though its 17.5-to-1 student-teacher ratio is slightly above average. Teachers earn tenure after three years, with strong protections in place, and the state ranks highly for school quality overall, coming in third place.
2nd best: Utah
Utah secured the second spot. There, teachers start strong with an average salary of $53,748, one of the highest in the country. The average salary is $66,724, but growth potential is limited compared with other states. Salaries have still risen nearly 50% in the past decade, among the fastest increases nationwide. While Utah’s 20.6-to-1 student-teacher ratio is one of the highest in the country, and spending per pupil at $11,960 is among the lowest, tenure comes after three years and teachers benefit from strong protections.
Best: Virginia
Virginia was ranked the best state for teachers. New teachers in Virginia earn an average starting salary of $47,466 and make an average of $64,691. Salaries have risen a healthy 37% over the past decade and Virginia scores especially well on income growth potential, ranking near the top nationally. On the classroom side, Virginia maintains a 13.4-to-1 student-teacher ratio and invests $16,879 per student. Tenure is granted after three years, backed by strong legal protections, and the state ranks highly for overall school quality.
5th worst: South Dakota
South Dakota offers an average starting salary of $45,676, close to the national middle, but average teacher pay is just $56,509, one of the lowest nationwide. Income growth potential is limited, though salaries have increased 40% over the past decade. Pensions average $16,338, and nearly 9 in 10 new teachers won’t benefit from retirement contributions. Per-student spending is low at $13,485, and while teachers gain tenure after three years, protections are weaker, and high turnover is a persistent issue.
4th worst: New Hampshire
New Hampshire ranks near the bottom for teacher pay, with an average starting salary of $35,032 and an average overall salary of $55,252. Salaries have grown just 23% in the past decade. Tenure takes the longest here — five years — and protections are weaker compared to most states.
3rd worst: Maine
Teachers in Maine start with an average salary of $36,298, and the average overall salary is $53,590, making it one of the lowest-paying states. Maine spends generously (relatively speaking) at $23,192 per student and maintains small class sizes at 11.3-to-1. Tenure protections begin after three years, but the state ranks lower for school quality, and teacher retention remains a challenge.
2nd worst: Montana
Montana ranks last for starting salaries at just $34,311, with an average salary of $55,356 overall. Pay growth has been limited at 22% over the past decade. Per-pupil spending is low at $15,425, and class sizes are larger than average with a 13.8-to-1 ratio. Teachers earn tenure after three years, but protections are weaker, and Montana ranks poorly for school quality and retention.
Worst: Hawaii
Hawaii-based teachers are among the lowest-paid in the nation, with a starting salary of $34,752 and an average of just $49,761. Salaries have risen 35% in the past decade. Spending per pupil is $19,728, and the 14-to-1 student-teacher ratio is slightly above average. Teachers gain tenure after three years, though protections are weaker than in most states. Combined with Hawaii’s high cost of living, these figures make it one of the most challenging places to build a teaching career.