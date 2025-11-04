The 5 best states in America to find a job right now — and the 5 worst
Some states are booming with opportunity, while others are falling behind. Here’s how they compare
The job market is brutal right now. On average, people are spending more time on the market than years past, and AI is upending the job search — as candidates and recruiters use it often to their own peril. But it’s much harder to find a new gig in some states than others.
WalletHub set out to find the states where it is easiest and hardest to find a job right now. It compared all 50 states across 34 key indicators, including everything from median annual income to the share of people unemployed for more than 15 weeks to how many work-related stress tweets are sent in each state.
“The best states for jobs make it easier for residents to find and retain jobs, and employers in these states also offer very competitive compensation and benefits,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “In addition, the top states are great places for people looking to raise a family, ranking among the best states for working parents.”
Continue reading to see which made the list and why.
5th Best: New Hampshire
New Hampshire ranks among the top states for job seekers thanks to a low unemployment rate of just 2.6% and strong employment growth. Workers earn a healthy $78,661 median annual income adjusted for cost of living, while nearly 87% have access to employer-based retirement plans. The state also maintains one of the lowest shares of workers living in poverty at 2.8%.
4th Best: Vermont
Vermont combines steady hiring with some of the lowest joblessness in the country, posting an unemployment rate of 2.3%. Workers benefit from high coverage rates, with 82% having private health insurance and widespread retirement access. Median incomes of around $64,391 stretch further thanks to the state’s lower cost of living, and just 4.7% of workers are underemployed — one of the best marks nationwide.
3rd Best: Minnesota
Minnesota’s unemployment rate sits at a low 3.0%, supported by consistent job creation and one of the highest adjusted median incomes at $85,718. The state’s workforce is notably engaged, with nearly 45% of employees considered highly involved in their jobs. Strong benefits coverage and a diverse economy help make Minnesota one of the most dependable states for long-term employment growth.
2nd Best: Connecticut
Connecticut boasts an unemployment rate of 3.2% and an impressive employment growth rate of 2.83%, signaling strong demand for labor. The median income adjusted for cost of living reaches $74,282, and 81.8% of workers have private health insurance. Coupled with top-tier worker protections and one of the best job quality environments in the nation, Connecticut remains an attractive state for job seekers aiming for stability and pay equity.
Best: Massachusetts
Massachusetts leads the nation with a $76,673 median income adjusted for cost of living and one of the strongest employment outlooks overall. Its job growth rate of 2.37% and relatively low unemployment rate of 4.0% reflect a healthy, competitive labor market. Nearly 85% of employees receive private health insurance, and the state ranks first for both worker protections and salary history transparency.
5th Worst: Oregon
Oregon’s job market remains challenging, with an unemployment rate of 4.2% and slow job growth at 0.81%. Workers face higher underemployment levels of 8.0%, and about 5.8% hold multiple jobs just to make ends meet. While the median adjusted income sits at $67,833, persistent part-time work and longer job searches weigh down its overall ranking.
4th Worst: Alaska
Alaska’s unemployment rate stands at 4.6%, and the state posts one of the weakest job growth rates at just 1.05%. Workers earn a median adjusted income of $67,769, but limited access to retirement plans and health benefits drags down quality of employment. With few protections and low job security, Alaska’s labor market is one of the most unstable in the country.
3rd Worst: Kentucky
Kentucky faces a 5.1% unemployment rate and an underemployment rate of 8.5%, both among the highest nationwide. The median income adjusted for cost of living sits at $67,501, but 7% of workers still live in poverty.
2nd Worst: Louisiana
Louisiana’s economy continues to lag with an unemployment rate of 4.4% and minimal job growth at 0.89%. Workers earn a median adjusted income of just $61,742, while 8.6% of the workforce lives below the poverty line. Limited access to employer-sponsored insurance and retirement programs, along with a poor employment outlook, leave Louisiana struggling to offer solid job prospects.
Worst: West Virginia
West Virginia ranks last with an unemployment rate of 4.1% and one of the weakest job security measures in the nation. The median adjusted income of $60,767 is among the lowest, and 7.1% of workers live in poverty. With slow job growth at 0.71%, low engagement, and few benefits, West Virginia remains the hardest state for Americans seeking stable, well-paying employment.