The 5 best states in America to find a job right now — and the 5 worst Some states are booming with opportunity, while others are falling behind. Here’s how they compare

The job market is brutal right now. On average, people are spending more time on the market than years past, and AI is upending the job search — as candidates and recruiters use it often to their own peril. But it’s much harder to find a new gig in some states than others.

WalletHub set out to find the states where it is easiest and hardest to find a job right now. It compared all 50 states across 34 key indicators, including everything from median annual income to the share of people unemployed for more than 15 weeks to how many work-related stress tweets are sent in each state.

“The best states for jobs make it easier for residents to find and retain jobs, and employers in these states also offer very competitive compensation and benefits,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “In addition, the top states are great places for people looking to raise a family, ranking among the best states for working parents.”

