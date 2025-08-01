The best summer sports for people looking to get active
These sports will leave you drenched in sweat while helping you make the most of the warm, sunny summer weather
What’s better than warm weather and fresh-cut grass when playing your favorite sports? The summer season is excellent for movement and giving your body the physical activity it needs. The options for recreation are vast and ready, from team sports to individual disciplines.
The best summer sports for getting active may depend on where you live. If you’re in a coastal region, surfing and swimming are terrific activities. People living inland can enjoy hiking, cycling and soccer. Exercises that make you happy and help you get in shape should be the priority.
Physical activity is vital, whether it’s summer or the middle of winter. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise weekly. Alternatively, you could get 75 minutes of vigorous intensity if you have less time. Break it up throughout the week with daily half-hour sessions.
Summer sports help you get active and into better shape. By moving your body, you can maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of obesity. While the short-term benefits are helpful, you’re doing yourself a favor in the long run. For instance, exercise increases blood flow and circulation, thus lowering the chances of heart disease.
While sports are fun and beneficial, intense summer heat could inhibit your plans. Living in the South or inland areas could routinely mean temperatures in the triple digits. If your location is prone to scorching hot weather, plan your activities for the morning or evening. Some move their games indoors if conditions are unbearable.
Regardless of the sport, it’s essential to stay hydrated and protect yourself from ultraviolet (UV) rays. When you work hard during your session, replace fluid loss with water or low-sugar sports drinks. Experts say the rule of thumb is 1 milliliter to 1.5 milliliters per calorie burned under standard conditions.
So, which summer sports are the best? Here are six ways to get active and enjoy the season.
1. Swimming
Serena Repice Lentini | Unsplash
Swimming is among the best summer sports because it’s an accessible, low-intensity exercise. Head to the pool or beaches to get the most from summer weather. Be mindful of the heat and only swim for short sessions if the UV rays are high.
People of all ages can participate in synchronized swimming, water polo and aqua aerobics. If you’re in a lake or ocean, try open-water swimming to connect with nature and increase your sense of adventure.
Calories burned: Swimming can burn anywhere from around 250 to 1,000 calories per hour, varying drastically depending on the swim stroke and intensity.
2. Kayaking
Christian Bowen | Unsplash
Some enjoy being on the water without getting wet, so kayaking is an appropriate sport. This discipline gets you in shape by working out your entire body.
Your arms benefit from the repeated back-and-forth movement as you trek through the water. Kayaking strokes work the latissimus dorsi, the widest muscle in your back. If it's sunny as the summer months often are, bring cold water, sunscreen and umbrellas for protection.
Calories burned: A person typically burns 250-300 calories when gently kayaking or up to 700 in rough waters.
3. Soccer
Vikram TKV | Unsplash
Do you dream of scoring a game-winning goal? Soccer is a fantastic team sport in the summertime, so start pickup games or find a community league. If you need more cardio, it’s among the best sports for boosting cardiovascular health and increasing your heart rate and stamina.
While natural grass fields offer a cooler and more forgiving surface, artificial turf can become dangerously hot. According to experts, the heat index on these surfaces can reach up to 170°F in hot conditions. When possible, opt for early morning or evening games on grass fields or in heavily shaded areas to stay safe and enjoy the game to the fullest.
Calories burned: Expect to burn an average of 600 calories per hour, largely due to the amount of running involved.
4. Cycling
Coen van de Broek | Unsplash
Try cycling in urban areas or through national parks to go sightseeing while getting easy exercise.
This sport is engaging and great for your body, especially the cardiovascular system. Cleveland Clinic says cycling strengthens the heart and blood vessels and is a solid workout for fitness beginners. However, be cautious when cycling by wearing a hat, bringing water bottles and frequently applying sunscreen.
Calories burned: A person burns around 300 calories per hour when leisurely cycling at 10 mph or below.
5. Golf
Mick Haupt | Unsplash
You might not associate physical activity and relaxation, but golf combines the best of both worlds. This time-honored sport lets you enjoy the outdoors and the beautiful green landscapes.
You can play with friends and family on the links, whether on a beginner-friendly course or an advanced one. Golf is more physically engaging than you might think, especially if you're walking instead of using a cart, so bring plenty of water during the summer.
Calories burned: Golf burns up to 500 calories per hour due to the walking and energy exerted.
6. Disc golf
Priscilla Du Preez | Unsplash
If you want something new, consider disc golf for its accessibility and novelty. This sport is flexible, letting you play at a fast pace or have a relaxing afternoon.
Take advantage of the courses set in parks or forests while caring for yourself with shade, water and sunscreen. While the intensity is low, you’ll get a solid workout throwing frisbees and walking the course.
Calories burned: You can burn up to 500 calories per hour in your disc golf games.