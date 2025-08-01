The best summer sports for people looking to get active These sports will leave you drenched in sweat while helping you make the most of the warm, sunny summer weather

What’s better than warm weather and fresh-cut grass when playing your favorite sports? The summer season is excellent for movement and giving your body the physical activity it needs. The options for recreation are vast and ready, from team sports to individual disciplines.

The best summer sports for getting active may depend on where you live. If you’re in a coastal region, surfing and swimming are terrific activities. People living inland can enjoy hiking, cycling and soccer. Exercises that make you happy and help you get in shape should be the priority.

Physical activity is vital, whether it’s summer or the middle of winter. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise weekly. Alternatively, you could get 75 minutes of vigorous intensity if you have less time. Break it up throughout the week with daily half-hour sessions.

Summer sports help you get active and into better shape. By moving your body, you can maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of obesity. While the short-term benefits are helpful, you’re doing yourself a favor in the long run. For instance, exercise increases blood flow and circulation, thus lowering the chances of heart disease.

While sports are fun and beneficial, intense summer heat could inhibit your plans. Living in the South or inland areas could routinely mean temperatures in the triple digits. If your location is prone to scorching hot weather, plan your activities for the morning or evening. Some move their games indoors if conditions are unbearable.

Regardless of the sport, it’s essential to stay hydrated and protect yourself from ultraviolet (UV) rays. When you work hard during your session, replace fluid loss with water or low-sugar sports drinks. Experts say the rule of thumb is 1 milliliter to 1.5 milliliters per calorie burned under standard conditions.

So, which summer sports are the best? Here are six ways to get active and enjoy the season.