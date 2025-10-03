The best cities in America for trade workers Here’s where skilled trade workers are thriving thanks to factors ranging from paychecks to job postings

Skilled trades are the backbone of everyday life, powering industries from construction and manufacturing to facilities management and safety. But opportunities in these fields vary depending on where you live. Some cities offer more jobs and higher wages, while others make it difficult for tradespeople to build stable, rewarding careers.

To find out where trade workers are set up for success, Trade Safe, a retailer of trade-related goods, examined the 100 largest U.S. cities using data from the Census Bureau, job postings on Indeed, and Google search trends. They evaluated the size of each city’s trade workforce, the median income of workers, the number of open positions relative to population, and the level of online search activity signaling demand. Those combined measures determined which cities provide the most supportive environment for people in the trades.

Continue reading to see the top 10 cities.