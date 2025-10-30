The 10 best colleges and universities in America
WalletHub analyzed more than 700 higher education institutions across 30 key measures to select the best ones
Choosing where to attend college is one of the most consequential decisions a student can make — and one of the most complicated.
While large universities tend to offer expansive research programs and a broad range of degrees, smaller colleges often provide tighter-knit learning communities and closer access to professors.
To help students and families find the best schools, WalletHub analyzed more than 700 higher education institutions across 30 key measures, from student selectivity and cost to career outcomes and campus experience.
“The top colleges in the U.S. provide small class sizes and have one faculty member for every seven to nine students,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “The best universities in the U.S. also rank as the best places to pursue higher education in general, with admission rates of just 3% to 5% and world-class instruction.”
Continue reading to see which schools WalletHub ranked as the top five colleges and top five universities in the U.S.
5th best college: Amherst College — Massachusetts
Amherst ranks among the nation’s best for its faculty resources and educational outcomes. The college maintains intimate class sizes and emphasizes individualized learning, ensuring students benefit from meaningful engagement with professors. Its strong career outcomes reflect the payoff — graduates earn impressive salaries and enjoy wide-ranging opportunities.
4th best college: Pomona College — California
With a reputation for faculty excellence and campus experience, Pomona delivers the quintessential liberal arts education amid the vibrant Claremont consortium. Students enjoy small classes and abundant research opportunities, while the school’s educational outcomes rank among the nation’s best.
3rd best college: Harvey Mudd College — California
Harvey Mudd leads the nation in post-graduation earnings among colleges. Its rigorous STEM curriculum is balanced by a strong liberal arts foundation, preparing graduates for leadership in engineering, science, and technology.
2nd best college: Wellesley College — Massachusetts
One of the most prestigious women’s colleges in the country, Wellesley ranks high in campus safety and career outcomes. Students benefit from strong mentorship and a supportive environment that encourages academic exploration.
Best college: Swarthmore College — Pennsylvania
Swarthmore takes the top spot thanks to its student selectivity, educational outcomes, and faculty resources. Known for its intellectual rigor and Quaker-rooted values of community and service, the college pairs academic intensity with a deep commitment to social responsibility.
5th best university: Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Massachusetts
MIT continues to set the global standard for innovation and research. Its strengths lie in faculty resources and career outcomes, with graduates often leading advancements in science, technology, and business.
4th best university: Dartmouth College — New Hampshire
Dartmouth excels in campus experience and educational outcomes. Its close student-faculty relationships and emphasis on undergraduate teaching make it stand out among research-heavy peers. Students also enjoy an active campus life, surrounded by the natural beauty of rural New England.
3rd best university: Yale University — Connecticut
Yale combines world-class academics with an unparalleled campus experience. Known for its strong career outcomes and top-tier faculty, the university nurtures creativity and leadership across disciplines. Its residential college system fosters a strong sense of community, while its alumni network opens doors in every professional field imaginable.
2nd best university: Harvard University — Massachusetts
Harvard’s reputation is backed by excellence in student selectivity, career outcomes, and educational performance. The university offers unmatched resources — from renowned professors to extensive research opportunities.
Best university: Princeton University — New Jersey
Topping the list, Princeton leads the nation in educational outcomes and faculty engagement. With a low student-to-faculty ratio and a focus on undergraduate teaching, Princeton provides a deeply personal academic experience.