The 10 best states in America for winter vacations
From Colorado’s iconic slopes to Maine’s snow-covered trails, these states offer the best mix of skiing, snowshoeing, and stargazing
Winter is almost here. And if you’re looking for a fun vacation within the U.S. to make the most of the snow, you have options.
Wander, a luxury vacation home rental service, set out to find the best winter adventure destinations. It looked at a series of factors, including the quality of ski resorts, certified Dark Sky Places for stargazing, and average snowfall in each U.S. state.
“In the end, the perfect winter vacation isn’t just about where you go, but how you experience it,” said Wander chief of staff Mat Kowalewski.
Continue reading to see which states made the list — and why.
10th Best: Montana
Montana rounds out the top 10 with its outdoorsy charm and diverse winter offerings. The state has 16 ski resorts, plus plentiful cross-country ski areas and over 100 snowshoeing trails. With an average of 37 inches of snowfall, Montana’s pristine wilderness make it a go-to for winter vacations.
8th Best (tie): New York
New York surprises with the most ski resorts in the nation—50 in total—and an incredible 1,312 snowshoeing trails, the most of any state. While it lacks official Dark Sky Places, its accessibility and range of winter sports options keep it competitive.
8th Best (tie): Wyoming
Wyoming ties for eighth thanks to its high average snowfall and scenic, less-crowded slopes. With 12 ski resorts and eight cross-country ski areas, it’s a dream for outdoorsy travelers who prefer wide-open terrain.
7th Best: Idaho
Idaho’s 22 ski resorts and five cross-country areas might fly under the radar, but the state’s natural beauty and affordability set it apart. Skiers can enjoy excellent conditions with an average 36.5 inches of snowfall and lift tickets averaging around $90.
5th Best (tie): Michigan
Michigan impresses with 43 ski resorts—second only to New York—and over 360 snowshoeing trails. It gets a solid 60 inches of snow on average, offering consistent conditions for both downhill and cross-country skiers. Lift tickets averaging just over $60 make it one of the most budget-friendly winter destinations.
5th Best (tie): Maine
Maine earns its spot with an astonishing 1,146 snowshoeing trails and 19 ski resorts blanketed by an average 77 inches of snow each winter. Its rugged coastlines and serene forests make it ideal for travelers who want a quieter, more nature-centered winter escapes.
4th Best: Vermont
A classic New England favorite, Vermont shines with 25 ski resorts and 18 cross-country areas, making it one of the most densely packed winter playgrounds in the country. With nearly 90 inches of annual snowfall and an average lift ticket around $122, it blends charm, accessibility, and serious snow.
3rd Best: Utah
Utah ranks third thanks to its high-quality resorts and unmatched stargazing. Of its 20 ski resorts, six are rated four stars or higher—a higher share of top-rated locations than almost any other state. Plus, it has 29 certified Dark Sky Places.
2nd Best: California
Don’t discount California just because it’s known for its coast. With 33 ski resorts and 322 snowshoeing trails, adventurers can take full advantage of winter.
Best: Colorado
Colorado stands as the undisputed capital of American winter adventure. With 41 ski resorts and 25 cross-country ski areas, it offers something for every level of skier or snowboarder. The state also boasts nearly 500 snowshoeing trails, 17 Dark Sky Places, and an impressive 67 inches of average snowfall.