The best and worst states in America for workers this Labor Day

Where you work matters.

In 2023, the United States recorded 5,283 fatal work injuries from traumatic incidents — a reminder that the workplace remains dangerous for many Americans.

But workplace safety isn’t just about preventing injuries and deaths. It’s also about ensuring that workers earn fair wages, receive proper protections, and have the right to organize for better conditions. And those conditions vary widely state to state since local policies play a major role in shaping safety. In fact, in many states, lawmakers have adopted rules that actively weaken workers’ rights.

This Labor Day, we're using data from Oxfam America to outline the best and worst states for workers. Researchers there ranked every state — and Washington D.C. — based on policies in three key areas: wages, worker protections, and the right to organize. When determining the wage score, the study considered whether workers earn enough to support a family and if states allow local governments to raise pay above the minimum wage. For worker protections, it looked at laws like paid family leave, workplace safety standards, equal pay protections, and child labor rules. For the right to organize, it evaluated whether workers can freely join unions, whether collective bargaining is protected, and whether the state adopted “right-to-work” laws that undermine union power.

The study shows that while some states have built strong labor systems that protect workers and encourage fair treatment, others have enacted policies that tilt heavily in favor of employers.

